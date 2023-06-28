How to complete Blacksmith's Blues II in Final Fantasy 16

There are around 76 side quests for you to complete in Final Fantasy 16. However, not all are significant to the story. Although, The Blacksmith’s Blues line of side quests, along with "The Root of the Problem," "Even Weirder Science," and "The White-Winged Wonder," are some important side quests that you can complete in Final Fantasy 16.

You can start "Blacksmith’s Blues II" after completing the first Blacksmith’s Blues side quest. You will find this while progressing through the "Out of the Shadow" quest in the main story.

In this article, you will learn everything there is to know about the Blacksmith’s Blue II side quest.

How to complete the Blacksmith’s Blues II side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Blacksmith’s Blues II can be found in The Reading Table in the Hideaway, inside Clive’s Chambers. You can start this side quest only after completing the first Blacksmith’s Blues. When you are in The Hideaway, you will have to talk to Charon, the owner of a nearby shop.

Charon will tell you how to find Lord Ignac in The Dalimil Inn. You must then teleport to The Final Sting using your Obelisk. Before talking to Lord Ignac, you must retrieve his stolen luggage. In the northern portion of The Velkroy Desert, you will come across four bandits who have stolen Lord Ignac’s luggage. You must defeat them to retrieve the stolen luggage.

Upon defeating them, Lord Ignac will reward you with a whetstone that must be returned to Blackthrone. This will mark the completion of the Blacksmith’s Blues II side quest.

What are the rewards for completing the Blacksmith’s Blues II side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

On completing this side quest, you will receive the following rewards:

You will get the Excalibur Design Recipe

One meteorite

900 experience points (EXP)

30 Renown

Completing the Blacksmith’s Blues II side quest will allow you to start the Blacksmith’s Blues III side quest. However, take note that it must be carried out in serial order.

That concludes the guide for the Blacksmith’s Blues II side quest in Final Fantasy 16. If we have missed something, mention it in the comments below.

