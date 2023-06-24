5 best ways to get better at combat in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 has taken a detour from the age-old turn-based game mechanics that everyone is accustomed to and instead focuses on action-based combat. This means all your fights will take place in real time, and you will have to rely on your combat expertise to take down enemies. As you progress, the bosses will get increasingly difficult to take down. Hence, you must always be on your A-game if you want to beat Final Fantasy 16.

Here are five best ways to improve your combat, so you can emerge victorious in the battlefield of Final Fantasy 16.

5 ways to improve your combat skills in Final Fantasy 16

1) Master the art of dodge and parry

Even though Clive is trained to be a Shield in the game, he does not utilize one in any fight. You will learn a skill later in the game to block attacks hurled by enemies, but until then, you have to rely on your dodging and parrying skills to avoid getting hit.

Some attacks can be brutal and deal a lot of damage if they connect with you, so you must move quickly. Parrying can sometimes be a liability as it puts you in the line of your enemies’ attacks, so dodging may be a better option for you. You will also be able to set yourself up for an effective counter after successfully dodging.

2) Utilize your NPC dog Torgal

It is true that Torgal is an NPC in Final Fantasy 16, but you actually have control over this dog to a certain extent unlike other NPCs. You can perform wonderful combos with the help of this animal. For example, you can use Torgal’s Ravage or Sic to launch enemies into the air right after using Clive’s combo burst and then utilize a Basic Sword Combo to eliminate enemies on the battlefield.

Furthermore, Torgal has a unique healing power, which can come in handy when you are left with just a sliver of health during combat.

3) Stagger your enemies in combat

Staggering your enemies while fighting them is one of the most useful combat mechanisms in Final Fantasy 16. Your Strength Attribute (STR) plays a big role in determining how well you can Stagger your opponents during combat, the higher the better. This technique works best against the larger bosses in the game.

Staggering your enemy involves paralyzing them so they are unable to react to anything you do to them. They become immobilized, which lets you perform a lot of combos and win the fight. Your enemies will also take more damage from your attacks when Staggered. So, practicing this technique is a must if you want to improve your combat skills in the game.

4) Use your abilities at the correct time

Whether you are using a simple ranged spell or a powerful Eikon Ability, it is important to be cautious during your fights in Final Fantasy 16. You cannot spam attacks on the battlefield due to the cooldown feature, so you must use the right ability at the right time. Knowing when to attack your enemies with hard-hitting attacks can make the difference between winning and losing.

For instance, if you want to use an Eikon attack like Garuda’s Gouge, it would be most effective when your enemy is in a Staggered state. They will take more damage, and you will also land more shots, which will increase your Stagger gauge and boost your point multiplier.

5) Perform extended combos

A strike of your sword or a simple ranged spell can be effective, but they lack the oomph of a nice set of combo attacks. You can perform powerful combos by launching your enemies into the air and then using an ability like Stomp or Downward Thrust to land a fatal blow.

You can also use your dog, Torgal, to make unique combos that utilize his Ravage and Sic abilities on the battlefield in Final Fantasy 16.

