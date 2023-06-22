All Curiosities' locations in Final Fantasy 16

There are a total of 22 important locations that harbor Curiosities in Final Fantasy 16. Although there are a few others in the game, they are not really needed to complete any achievements. For instance, the Orchestrion Rolls are classified as a Curiosity, but they are of no use to anyone. You will be awarded most of the Curiosities in the game as rewards for completing quests in the main storyline. For a few of them, you will have to do some digging or fight with a few bosses.

In this article, you will learn about all the Curiosities and their locations in Final Fantasy 16.

All Curiosities and their locations in Final Fantasy 16

Listed below are all the Curiosities along with their locations in Final Fantasy 16:

Shield Ensign : You will get this as a direct reward after completing the fourth main quest called "Sunrise, Sunset."

: You will get this as a direct reward after completing the fourth main quest called "Sunrise, Sunset." Medal of Valour : You will get this as a reward after completing the ninth main quest called "Fanning Embers." You will have to be in the Greatwood and defeat the Midnight Raven Boss without taking any damage.

: You will get this as a reward after completing the ninth main quest called "Fanning Embers." You will have to be in the Greatwood and defeat the Midnight Raven Boss without taking any damage. The Hanged Man : You will get this Curiosity as an automatic reward from Quinten during the 11th main quest called "The Dead Night."

: You will get this Curiosity as an automatic reward from Quinten during the 11th main quest called "The Dead Night." Idylls of the Empire Orchestrion Roll : You can purchase this for 40,000 Gil in Lostwing. Like the previous entry, you can acquire this during the 11th quest.

: You can purchase this for 40,000 Gil in Lostwing. Like the previous entry, you can acquire this during the 11th quest. Histoire Orchestrion Roll : Located close to the previous one, you can get this Curiosity from a box that is kept on the top of the clocktower.

: Located close to the previous one, you can get this Curiosity from a box that is kept on the top of the clocktower. Forevermore Orchestrion Roll : You can get this while completing the 17th main quest called "Homecoming" in Final Fantasy 16. You will find this Curiosity in a chest placed in the northeast region of Martha’s Rest.

: You can get this while completing the 17th main quest called "Homecoming" in Final Fantasy 16. You will find this Curiosity in a chest placed in the northeast region of Martha’s Rest. The Founder’s Footsteps Orchestrion Roll : You can purchase this from a shop near Martha’s Rest for 20,000 Gil.

: You can purchase this from a shop near Martha’s Rest for 20,000 Gil. The Slumbering Chocobo : You will be awarded this as you progress through the 19th main quest called "A Bearer’s Lot" in Final Fantasy 16. Martha will give this to you once you finish the quest.

: You will be awarded this as you progress through the 19th main quest called "A Bearer’s Lot" in Final Fantasy 16. Martha will give this to you once you finish the quest. Lovely, Dark, and Deep Orchestrion Roll: This can be purchased from a shop in Eastpool for 40,000 Gil.

This can be purchased from a shop in Eastpool for 40,000 Gil. Fragrant Satchel: You will receive this from Otto in the hideout when you finish the 24th main quest in Final Fantasy 16.

You will receive this from Otto in the hideout when you finish the 24th main quest in Final Fantasy 16. Before the Storm Orchestrion Roll: You can buy this Curiosity for 50,000 Gil from a shop in The Markets region of Northreach.

You can buy this Curiosity for 50,000 Gil from a shop in The Markets region of Northreach. The Moon and Stars: You will get this from Isabelle as you finish the 24th main quest.

You will get this from Isabelle as you finish the 24th main quest. Into the Mire Orchestrion Roll: You can acquire this while doing the 25th main quest called "The Dame." This Curiosity can be purchased from a shop in Moore for 40,000 Gil.

You can acquire this while doing the 25th main quest called "The Dame." This Curiosity can be purchased from a shop in Moore for 40,000 Gil. The Oath: You will have to interact with the Wall of Memories at the beginning of the 27th main quest called "Cid the Outlaw." This can be found in The Hideaway.

You will have to interact with the Wall of Memories at the beginning of the 27th main quest called "Cid the Outlaw." This can be found in The Hideaway. Phoenix Feather: Like the previous one, you will get this automatically in your inventory at the start of the quest.

Like the previous one, you will get this automatically in your inventory at the start of the quest. Ambrosia’s Tack: You can get this while completing the side quest called "The White-Winged Wonder," which is a part of the 31st main quest. You will have to be at Martha’s Rest to acquire this.

You can get this while completing the side quest called "The White-Winged Wonder," which is a part of the 31st main quest. You will have to be at Martha’s Rest to acquire this. Martelle Apples: You will be awarded this Curiosity as a reward for completing "The Fruits of Her Labours," a side quest that is part of the 31st main quest.

You will be awarded this Curiosity as a reward for completing "The Fruits of Her Labours," a side quest that is part of the 31st main quest. Night Terrors Orchestrion Roll: This Curiosity can be bought from a shop in Amber, which is a town that lies to the north of Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Final Fantasy 16.

This Curiosity can be bought from a shop in Amber, which is a town that lies to the north of Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Final Fantasy 16. The Burnt Blade: You will receive this Curiosity as a reward from Wade for completing the 33rd main quest called "Black Light Burns."

You will receive this Curiosity as a reward from Wade for completing the 33rd main quest called "Black Light Burns." Drakeslayer’s Belt Design Draft: You will get this Curiosity as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues" side-quest in The Hideaway. It is part of the 35th main quest called "Here Be Monsters."

You will get this Curiosity as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues" side-quest in The Hideaway. It is part of the 35th main quest called "Here Be Monsters." Morganbeard Extract: You will receive this as a reward for completing "The Root of the Problem'' side quest in The Hideaway. This side quest is part of the 37th main quest called "After the Storm."

You will receive this as a reward for completing "The Root of the Problem'' side quest in The Hideaway. This side quest is part of the 37th main quest called "After the Storm." Desert Rose: You will get this Curiosity as a reward from L’ubor for completing the "Riddle of the Sands" sub-quest. It is part of the 42nd main quest called "Follow the Crystals."

You will get this Curiosity as a reward from L’ubor for completing the "Riddle of the Sands" sub-quest. It is part of the 42nd main quest called "Follow the Crystals." Cid’s Goblet: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Payback" side-quest, which is a part of the 47th main quest called "Letting Off the Steam III" in Final Fantasy 16.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Payback" side-quest, which is a part of the 47th main quest called "Letting Off the Steam III" in Final Fantasy 16. Excalibur Design Draft: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues II" side quest, which is a part of the 47th main quest called "Letting Off the Steam III."

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues II" side quest, which is a part of the 47th main quest called "Letting Off the Steam III." Treated Potion Satchel: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Weird Science" side quest, which is also a part of the 47th main quest.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Weird Science" side quest, which is also a part of the 47th main quest. Sand and Stone Orchestrion Roll : You will find a path to the north of The Wheel and Crescent that lies to the west of the Bokland Markets region. This path will lead you to a well. Next to this well is a building that has a chest kept near it. You will find this Curiosity here.

: You will find a path to the north of The Wheel and Crescent that lies to the west of the Bokland Markets region. This path will lead you to a well. Next to this well is a building that has a chest kept near it. You will find this Curiosity here. Betrayal Orchestrion Roll: You can purchase this from a shop in Bokland for 20,000 Gil.

You can purchase this from a shop in Bokland for 20,000 Gil. Crimson Collar: You will get this as a reward from Eloise for completing the 48th main quest called "Onward" in Final Fantasy 16.

You will get this as a reward from Eloise for completing the 48th main quest called "Onward" in Final Fantasy 16. Guardians Scarf: You will get this Curiosity as a reward for completing the 54th main quest called "The Flames of War."

You will get this Curiosity as a reward for completing the 54th main quest called "The Flames of War." Continental Censer: You will receive this as a reward for completing "An Eye for an Eye" side quest in The Hideaway. It is part of the 56th main quest called "Cloak and Dagger."

You will receive this as a reward for completing "An Eye for an Eye" side quest in The Hideaway. It is part of the 56th main quest called "Cloak and Dagger." On the Shoulders of Giants Orchestrion Roll: You can purchase this from a shop in Dhalmekia near Tabor for 20,000 Gil.

You can purchase this from a shop in Dhalmekia near Tabor for 20,000 Gil. Phoenix Down: You will receive this after exiting Tabor towards the end of the 56th quest.

You will receive this after exiting Tabor towards the end of the 56th quest. Hanged Man Signboard: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "For Great Justice II" side quest. This starts in the Lostwing region of Sanbreque.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "For Great Justice II" side quest. This starts in the Lostwing region of Sanbreque. The Lion and the Hare Orchestrion Roll: You can purchase this from a shop in the Dravozd region of Dhalmekia for 40,000 Gil.

You can purchase this from a shop in the Dravozd region of Dhalmekia for 40,000 Gil. The Thousand Tables Orchestrion Roll: You can purchase this from a shop near The Dalimil Inn of Dhalmekia for 40,000 Gil.

You can purchase this from a shop near The Dalimil Inn of Dhalmekia for 40,000 Gil. Ouroboros Design Draft: You can get this as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues III" side quest, which is a part of the 59th main quest called "Like Father, Like Daughter" in Final Fantasy 16.

You can get this as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues III" side quest, which is a part of the 59th main quest called "Like Father, Like Daughter" in Final Fantasy 16. Invigorated Morganbeard Extract: You can get this as a reward for completing the "Please Sir, Can I have Some Morbol?" side quest, which is also a part of the 59th main quest. It starts in The Hideaway.

You can get this as a reward for completing the "Please Sir, Can I have Some Morbol?" side quest, which is also a part of the 59th main quest. It starts in The Hideaway. Cracked Anvil: You can get this as a reward for starting the "Blacksmith’s Blues IV" side quest, which is a part of the 62nd main quest called "Across the Narrow" in Final Fantasy 16.

You can get this as a reward for starting the "Blacksmith’s Blues IV" side quest, which is a part of the 62nd main quest called "Across the Narrow" in Final Fantasy 16. Gotterdammerung Design Draft: You can get this as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues IV" side quest, which is also a part of the 62nd main quest.

You can get this as a reward for completing the "Blacksmith’s Blues IV" side quest, which is also a part of the 62nd main quest. Expanded Potion Satchel: You can get this as a reward for completing the "Even Weirder Science" side quest, which is a part of the 62nd main quest.

You can get this as a reward for completing the "Even Weirder Science" side quest, which is a part of the 62nd main quest. Martha’s Rest Signboard: You can get this as a reward for completing the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest, which is a part of the 62nd main quest in Final Fantasy 16. This starts in the Martha’s Rest region of Rosaria.

You can get this as a reward for completing the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest, which is a part of the 62nd main quest in Final Fantasy 16. This starts in the Martha’s Rest region of Rosaria. Crimson Caravans Signboard: You can get this as a reward for completing the "Trading Places II" side quest, which is also a part of the 62nd main quest. This starts in the Boklad Markets region of Dhalmekia.

You can get this as a reward for completing the "Trading Places II" side quest, which is also a part of the 62nd main quest. This starts in the Boklad Markets region of Dhalmekia. The Indomitable Orchestrion Roll: You will have to climb a flight of stairs in Eistla to find the chest that has this Curiosity. You can acquire this during the 63rd main quest called "Footfalls in Ash" in Final Fantasy 16.

You will have to climb a flight of stairs in Eistla to find the chest that has this Curiosity. You can acquire this during the 63rd main quest called "Footfalls in Ash" in Final Fantasy 16. Treasure Map: You can find this in the open region of The Great Southern Gate. It will appear as a shiny object on a corpse to the west of this region.

You can find this in the open region of The Great Southern Gate. It will appear as a shiny object on a corpse to the west of this region. Velvet Handkerchief: You will have to talk to Jill as you start the 67th main quest called "Back to Their Origin." Once you do that and go back to talk to her again, you will receive this Curiosity from her.

You will have to talk to Jill as you start the 67th main quest called "Back to Their Origin." Once you do that and go back to talk to her again, you will receive this Curiosity from her. Charred Sparring Sword: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "More than Words" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "More than Words" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Scholar’s Bonnet: You will receive this as a reward for completing "An Inconvenient Truth" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing "An Inconvenient Truth" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Stolas Quill: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "A Tale to Tell" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "A Tale to Tell" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Model Airship: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Aiming High" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Aiming High" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Winter Mead: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Silver Linings" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Silver Linings" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Rusted Battlehelm: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Where There’s Will" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Where There’s Will" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Snow Daisy Garland: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Priceless" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Priceless" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. The Triunity Accord: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Three’s Company" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Three’s Company" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in The Hideaway. Briar’s Kiss Signboard: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Line’s in the Sand II" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in the Dalimil Inn region of Dhalmekia.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Line’s in the Sand II" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in the Dalimil Inn region of Dhalmekia. Clayhearth Signboard: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Duty Undying II" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in the Tabor region of Dhalmekia.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Duty Undying II" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in the Tabor region of Dhalmekia. Veil Signboard: You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Under New Management II" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in the Northreach region of Sanbreque.

You will receive this as a reward for completing the "Under New Management II" side quest in the 67th main quest. This starts in the Northreach region of Sanbreque. Medicine Chest: You will have to find Tarja in the Infirmary of The Hideaway region in Final Fantasy 16. She will give you this Curiosity when you talk to her.

You will have to find Tarja in the Infirmary of The Hideaway region in Final Fantasy 16. She will give you this Curiosity when you talk to her. The Circle of Malius: You will have to complete all seven Chronoliths to receive this Curiosity.

The last three Curiosities in Final Fantasy 16 are Renown rewards that you can get at the Patron’s Whisper Shop in the Hideaway. They are as follows:

A Rose Is a Rose Orchestrion Roll

No Risk, No Reward Orchestrion Roll

To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll

That covers all of the Curiosities along with their locations in Final Fantasy 16.

