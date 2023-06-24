How to execute more combos in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 is the franchise’s first fully-fledged action-based role-playing game (RPG). Square Enix decided to try something new in their latest release by leaving behind the old-school turn-based combat mechanics. This new style, however, does come with a steep learning curve, but it is not impossible to get comfortable with.

In this article, you will learn about how you can perform longer combos in Final Fantasy 16.

How to perform more combos in Final Fantasy 16?

Launching enemies into the air for aerial combos

Here are the different ways to carry out this maneuver in Final Fantasy 16:

Aerial Burning Blade: This is one of the best ways to launch enemies into the air without using any icon abilities in Final Fantasy 16. You can press the Attack button followed by the Jump button while releasing the Attack. This will create a massive upward fire slash that will send your enemies into the air.

This is one of the best ways to launch enemies into the air without using any icon abilities in Final Fantasy 16. You can press the Attack button followed by the Jump button while releasing the Attack. This will create a massive upward fire slash that will send your enemies into the air. Magic Charged Burst: This can be initiated by pressing the Magic button and attacking an enemy already on the ground. This can not only be used to launch it into the air but can also help extend an ongoing combo and launch the enemy even higher into the air.

This can be initiated by pressing the Magic button and attacking an enemy already on the ground. This can not only be used to launch it into the air but can also help extend an ongoing combo and launch the enemy even higher into the air. Torgal’s Ravage Ability: You can use this ability to launch your enemies into the air without worrying about any cooldown. You can make this move more effective if you use Sic or Ravage immediately after making Clive perform a burst combo. You will know that you did this move correctly if you see Torgal glowing red or Punishing Ravage or Punishing Sic pop up on the right side of your screen.

You can use this ability to launch your enemies into the air without worrying about any cooldown. You can make this move more effective if you use Sic or Ravage immediately after making Clive perform a burst combo. You will know that you did this move correctly if you see Torgal glowing red or Punishing Ravage or Punishing Sic pop up on the right side of your screen. Eikon Abilities: You can use Eikon Abilities like Garuda’s Wicked Wheel and Phoenix’s Rising Flames to launch your enemies into the air and perform attack combos on them easily.

Performing combos on air-borne enemies

Once you successfully launch your enemies into the air, you can unleash everything in your arsenal and land a barrage of combos on your air-borne foes. They will be unable to reach you in the air, and the best way to sustain a chain of combos is to use the Stomp ability. This allows you to jump on them in the air, which will help keep you suspended in the air for longer.

After using Stomp, you can use your Magic Charge to launch them higher in the air while using a Basic Sword Combo to damage the enemies. The most effective attack you can use is Downward Thrust to finish off your combo. The higher you are in the air, the more critical your hit will be.

It is important to note that not all enemies can be launched into the air for aerial combos. For instance, most, if not all, of the bosses are resistant to this, and the same is true for most of the elite mobs in Final Fantasy 16.

How to make your combo attacks more effective in Final Fantasy 16?

Staggering your enemies is the best way to ensure you get the most out of your combos in the game. This is especially effective against larger bosses. Once you Stagger an enemy, it will fall to the ground, making them vulnerable to the point where they are immobile and take extra damage from your attacks.

The Stagger Gauge has a multiplier that allows you to deal more damage. Doing moves that land massive hits on the enemy in quick succession is the best way to build up this multiplayer. The best move that you can use for this is Garuda’s Gouge ability, which lets you do 20 hits on your enemy very quickly. It is good practice to save the most powerful abilities for crucial moments in combat.

That covers everything you need to know about getting more combos in Final Fantasy 16 and how to make them more effective.

