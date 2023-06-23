All Chronolith Trial locations in Final Fantasy 16

There are seven Chronolith Trial Locations in Final Fantasy 16, and all of these trial challenges are associated with a unique Eikon. There is one Chronolith Trial for every Eikon present in the game. If you want to collect the Trial Run trophy, you must locate and complete at least one of the seven Chronolith Trials. As you progress through the main story and win more boss fights, you will unlock more abilities for the Eikons.

You would find it relatively easier to finish the seven Chronolith Trial challenges towards the end of the game, as they are best handled with the Gotterdammerung weapon. This happens to be the best weapon in all of Final Fantasy 16. You can find the draft for this weapon after completing the Blacksmith’s Blue IV side quest.

It requires a lot of running around to collect the necessary resources to make this weapon. Thus, finishing the crafting as you progress through the main story is considered best.

In this article, you will learn about all the Chronolith Trials, along with their locations in Final Fantasy 16.

All Chronolith Trials, along with their locations in Final Fantasy 16

Listed below are all of the Chronolith Trials that you can find in the game:

Chronolith Trial #1: It is called "The Hand of Hyperion" (Phoenix). You can find this Chronolith challenge in Greenheaves, which lies in the Martha’s Rest region of Rosaria.

Chronolith Trial #2: It is called "The Hand of Dione" (Garuda). You can find this Chonolith challenge in the Krozjit Echoes region of the Dhalmekia Republic.

Chronolith Trial #3: It is called "The Hand of Iapetus" (Ramuh). You can find this Chronolith challenge in Norvent Valley, which lies in the Caer Norvent River Gate region of Sanbreque.

Chronolith Trial #4: It is called "The Hand of Titan" (Titan). You can find this Chronolith challenge in The Northern Velkroy Desert, which lies in The Velkroy Desert region of the Dhalmekia Republic.

Chronolith Trial #5: It is called "The Hand of Mimas" (Bahamut). You can find this Chronolith challenge in Cape Orsiere, which lies in the Royal Meadows region of Sanbreque.

Chronolith Trial #6: It is called "The Hand of Rhea" (Shiva). You can find this Chronolith challenge in The Angry Cape, which lies in the Eistla region of Waloed.

Chronolith Trial #7: It is called "The Hand of Enceladus" (Odin). You can find this Chronolith challenge in The Badbach Conservatory, which lies in the Vidargraes region of Waloed.

That covers all the Chronolith Trial challenges in the game, and if we have missed any of the trials, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

