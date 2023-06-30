How to complete The Root of the Problem in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 introduces side quests that demand players to undertake challenges presented by NPCs. However, accomplishing the goals of side quests can be pretty challenging due to various obstacles. Initially, the objectives of the quests may appear straightforward, but as you involve yourself further, you'll encounter numerous unforeseen challenges. These challenges encompass deadly creatures and bosses that obstruct reaching your desired destination.

The side quests in Final Fantasy 16 feature a variety of objectives, including exploring specific regions, delivering items, and engaging in boss battles. One such quest in Final Fantasy 16, known as The Root of the Problem, poses a challenging boss fight accompanied by a group of small goblins. This article provides guidance on completing The Root of the Problem in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: how to complete The Root of the Problem

Final Fantasy's 16 side quest, The Root of the Problem (Image via Square Enix)

During the main quest of Final Fantasy 16, known as After the Storm, you can access the Root of the Problem quest. You must meet Nigel in the Backyard of the Hideaway to initiate the quest. Once you engage in a conversation with Nigel, you will be presented with two choices:

Tell me of these Morganbeards.

Perhaps another time.

Choose the first option, "Tell me of these Morganbeards," to start the Root of the Problem quest. This quest revolves around gathering a specific type of flower called Morganbeards. To collect these flowers, you must travel to Martha's Rest region.

Select the Martha's Rest region (Image via Square Enix)

Open the map, select Martha's Rest region, and then use the Fast Travel feature. Upon reaching the Martha's Rest region, open the map again, and you will notice a marked area (+) indicating the location of the Morganbeards near the Sorrowise region.

Utilize the elevator (Image via Square Enix)

Once you reach Martha's Rest region, proceed forward in a straight direction until you encounter an elevator. Utilize the elevator to descend, and continue moving straight ahead from there. Along the way, you will notice a marker guiding you toward the location of the flowers.

Follow the marker (Image via Square Enix)

Follow the marker (+), and upon reaching your destination, you will encounter several small Goblin enemies, including the formidable Goblin boss known as Gigas Ploughswain, lying on the ground.

Begin by systematically removing the smaller goblins while skillfully evading the boss's devastating attacks. The Goblin boss wields a massive Club and unleashes a barrage of strikes against you. Employ Precision Doge moves to avoid these powerful blows effectively.

Utilize other powerful Eikonic abilities (Image via Square Enix)

Use your Phoenix Shift ability to evade attacks and execute successful counterattacks during this encounter. In conjunction with Phoenix Shift, utilize other powerful Eikonic abilities, such as Garuda's Gouge and Ramuh's Thunderstorm, to enhance your offensive and defensive moves.

The Goblin boss takes a brief pause after delivering vital strikes at you. Take advantage of these pauses to unleash potent attacks against him. Additionally, you can use the Precision Counterattack move when employing the Precision Dodge technique.

To execute a successful Precision Counterattack, press R1, Square, or Triangle immediately. Eventually, the boss will enter a Staggering phase. Seize this opportunity to unleash devastating damage on him by utilizing your Limit Break ability. By skillfully dodging and executing Ekonic moves, you will emerge victorious over the Goblin boss.

Once you have defeated the boss, your next task involves collecting the flowers within the same area. Locating and gathering these flowers is straightforward, as they will be conveniently marked with a (+) symbol. Once you have picked up all three flowers, please return to the Hideaway and deliver them to Nigel.

After completing the quest, you will receive 385 EXP, 15 Renown, 1 Black Blood, and 1 Morganbeard Extract as a reward. In Final Fantasy 16, the Morganbeard Extract serves as a Curiosity item and plays a crucial role in augmenting the effectiveness of performance-enhancing consumable potions.

