How to easily Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16

While Final Fantasy 16 is not an open-world game, it still has vast zones, and you will need to travel between various points of interest on the map quite a bit. Fortunately, the game has a Fast Travel mechanic that you can use to move around the different regions. However, the feature is not something that you will have access to as soon as the game starts.

Hence, there has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst players as to when they can access this feature and the most optimal way of using it. Today’s Final Fantasy 16 guide will go over how to unlock Fast Travel and make the most of it in the game.

How to unlock fast travel in Final Fantasy 16?

To be able to use Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16, you will first be required to unlock it in the game. To be able to do you will first need to complete the tutorial aspect of the game.

As the title begins, the first thing that you will need to do is to complete the combat training with the Lord Commander. It will take you over the various combat mechanics you can use in the game.

Once the tutorial is done, you will need to take on your first mission, where you will have to meet the Archduke and then make your way to the location using the Fast Travel mechanic. This is when Fast Travel will unlock in Final Fantasy 16.

How to use Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16?

To be able to use Fast Travel in the game, you will need to,

Open the in-game map by pressing the options button on your PlayStation 5 controller. Then pressing L2 and R2, you can navigate to the map menu.

Then move the cursor to the location you want to go, and press X on the controller.

Upon doing so, you will automatically be taken to the location on the map after a brief loading period.

How to make the most of Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16?

As the latest Final Fantasy installment is a rather linear game, you will not be required to use it all that much as you make your way through the narrative.

You will be using it the most when making your way to the next main objective or when making your way back to the previous regions. You will be able to unlock Fast Travel points across all the regions in the game after completing some of the various sidequests in the game.

There aren’t specific areas you can travel in the game, and you will mainly use this mechanic to travel between the various regions.

