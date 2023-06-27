Final Fantasy 16 Soul Stingers Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

Notorious Marks or Hunts consist of deadly creatures terrorizing the citizens of Valisthea in Final Fantasy 16. Clive takes it upon himself to deal with these creatures to help the people of the land. The Soul Stingers are one of these Notorious Marks that Clive has to defeat on his adventures to bring peace to the Dhalmekia region.

The Soul Stingers aren't the most formidable opponents in Final Fantasy 16, but they can cause some real damage if treated lightly. This guide tells you about these Soul Stingers, where to find them, and how to defeat them.

How to find Soul Stingers in Final Fantasy 16

Location of Soul Stingers on the map (Image via Square Enix)

The Soul Stingers will be shown on the Hunt Board after players have completed the main quest, Out of the Shadow.

This group of monsters will be present east of the empty hotel in the Fields of Corava in Dhalmekia. The Dalimil Inn is the closest waypoint to this location.

The Soul Stingers can be spotted easily from far away and will attack you as soon as you get close to them.

How to defeat Soul Stingers in Final Fantasy 16

Soul Stingers are one of the easiest Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Although the Soul Stingers are among the easier opponents on the Hunt Board, their group attacks and attempts to swarm around Clive pose a severe danger if underestimated.

The Soul Stingers launch a group attack called Apipuncture, with all five charging simultaneously. This can easily be avoided by pressing the dodge key at the last second. This move is best followed up by countering immediately.

Equipping Eikonic abilities such as Upheaval, Flames of Rebirth, and Aerial Blast are recommended, as Soul Stingers cannot be attacked in the air using charged magic.

These Eikonic abilities cause significant AoE damage and are perfect for dealing with smaller opponents like the Soul Stingers.

Players can quickly complete this fight if they can avoid Apipuncture attacks and not get swarmed by the Soul Stingers. Follow up with counter-attacks, and the Soul Stingers will die in no time.

What are the rewards for defeating Soul Stingers in Final Fantasy 16?

Use Soul Stinger rewards to craft (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you get for beating the Soul Stingers :

460 XP

400 Ability Points

5500 Gil

10 Renown

50 Sharp Fang

50 Bloody Hide

10 Magicked Ash

Considering the Soul Stingers are one of the easiest Notorious Marks in the game, these rewards are more than fair. Items like the Sharp Fangs, Bloody Hide, and Magicked Ash will help with crafting.

