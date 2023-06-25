All Titan abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Plenty of Eikonic abilities in Final Fantasy 16 make the gameplay much more fun and unique. The Titan abilities are one of these abilities and can be acquired after starting the Bolts from the Blue main quest. The game has five total Titan abilities, and all of them are great at dealing melee damage to Clive's opponents.

With all these abilities having different strengths and weaknesses, picking the right skills for your play style is very important. This article will guide you through these abilities and tell you all about them.

What are the different Titan abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

1) Raging Fists

Raging Fists in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Raging Fists is a Titan ability in Final Fantasy 16, allowing Clive to step up and deliver a flurry of high-speed punches. They can also block an enemy attack and counter with these punches, simultaneously attacking and stunning their opponents. This ability is best used against bosses with melee attacks.

Raging Fists can be upgraded for 600 ability points and mastered for 1000 points. The only downside to this ability is that it is too similar to the Titan Eikonic Feat called the Titanic Block but less powerful making it a little less helpful.

2) Upheaval

Upheaval in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Upheaval is an AoE Titan ability in Final Fantasy 16. Clive slams a fist to the ground dealing damage to all the opponents within a set range. This ability is good for dealing with a large number of small enemies but doesn't do much damage to heavy bosses.

The damage caused by Upheaval is relative to the height the ability is activated from. The higher you go, the more deadly the attack. This Titan ability can be upgraded for 525 ability points and mastered for 1000. Upgrading Upheaval extends the window required for precisely executing the attack.

3) Earthen Fury

Earthen Fury is similar to Upheaval as it also causes AoE damage. Clive will summon two Titan hands and slam them into the ground, causing damage to all the enemies within range. Earthen Fury can also deal with heavy enemies as it deals a large amount of damage.

The only downside to this ability is the long cooldown time of 135 seconds, making it tough to use multiple times within a battle. Upgrading Earthen Fury in Final Fantasy 16 costs 2520 ability points, and mastering it costs 4500. The upgraded version of the ability increases the range of attack.

4) Windup

Windup in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

The Windup ability summons a Titan fist to punch an enemy with. If timed correctly, Windup can cause a large amount of damage and thus is suitable for boss battles. The only downside to this ability is the amount of time it requires to time the punch correctly.

Windup is brilliant for dealing with stunned enemies and can be used well by combining with other abilities. Upgrading this Titan ability only costs 660 ability points and is highly recommended as it increases the precise execution window. Mastering it will only set you back 1000 ability points.

5) Titanic Block

Titanic Block in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Titanic Block is the Eikonic feat of the Titan in this game. Using Titanic Block will summon a shield for Clive to use that blocks almost all melee attacks except for ones using magic. Clive will follow up with three rapid counterattacks if a guard is timed effectively.

Titanic Block is best to use when fighting Boss battles. Blocking damage with the Titanic Block will also fill the limit break gauge. This gain of the limit break gauge can also be extended by mastering the Titanic Block ability, which only costs 800 ability points.

