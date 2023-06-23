What is the Hunt Board in Final Fantasy 16?

After the release of the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 16, fans worldwide are excited to try out this latest JRPG in the illustrious franchise by Square Enix. With many exciting mechanics and a brand-new protagonist in Clive, this game is already becoming one of the prime candidates for the Game of the Year 2023.

However, if you want to enjoy additional content besides the main questline, look no further than the in-game Hunt Board, which contains monster hunting quests that will be highly rewarding during your playthrough in Final Fantasy 16.

Exploring the Hunt Board in Final Fantasy 16

As mentioned earlier, the Hunt Board in the JRPG offers somewhat like a contractual side quest activity like in famous RPGs like the Witcher and Monster Hunter series, where you will have to take on various monsters known as Notorious Marks.

The Hunt Board is located in Cid's Hideaway, which acts as the prime hub of the game. Otto will hand out your quests as you step out to hunt monsters in the wilderness. However, remember that you can defeat these monsters while you are out in the world and return to the Hunt Board to collect your rewards and renown.

It is important to note that the Hunt Board quests in the game might be a bit overwhelming for players in their early game. The quests are made to be difficult for the players as the rewards are pretty good and helpful during your playthrough of the game.

Once you target a particular monster hunting quest from the Hunter Board, you must gather information about the monster's habitat and weaknesses. The monster's location will already be listed in the Hunter Board quest ledger. These monsters are known as Notorious Marks and are split into various ranks depending on their difficulty levels in Final Fantasy 16.

The lowest rank is the C-rank, while the highest is the S-rank. As self-explanatory as it is, an S-rank monster will be significantly more difficult to beat than a C-rank one. However, defeating higher-ranked monsters will also mean getting better rewards and more renown. You will find all the details you need before slaying a particular monster in the Hunt Board itself.

This was everything you had to know about the Hunt Board in Final Fantasy 16 and how to get more rewards and renown during your game playthrough.

