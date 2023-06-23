Final Fantasy 16 guide - Flight of the Fledgling walkthrough

Final Fantasy 16's Flight of the Fledgling chapter sees players control Joshua Roswell. The goal was for Joshua to go and hear the "Words of their Ancestors," a Rosarian custom. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. Before the ceremony could start, Phoenix Gate was sieged in the middle of the night. With that in mind, Joshua must get to safety, no matter what it takes.

Only one shield is there to help Joshua escape. Hopefully, Clive Roswell gets there in time. Flight of the Fledgling is a short but fun chapter in Final Fantasy 16, and here's what you need to do to complete this scenario.

How to complete Flight of the Fledgling in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Escape the Stronghold

Follow Sir Wade

Slay the invaders

Defeat Knight of the Blinding Dawn

Flight of the Fledgling in Final Fantasy 16 is primarily focused around Joshua Roswell trying to escape to safety and takes place after Lost in a Fog. Though often portrayed as frail, he is still the Phoenix. That means he commands powerful fire magic. You won't have difficulty getting through the few fights he's in.

The Main Story Quest culminates in a battle with Clive Roswell vs. the Knight of the Blinding Dawn before tragedy strikes. Here's what you need to know.

1) Escape the Stronghold

These passageways are dark, but at least Clive has a light (Image via Square Enix)

"Escape the Stronghold" is the overall mission of this chapter. You'll be doing this the entire time. As soon as the chapter starts, you will follow Sir Wade, so follow the linear path for Flight of the Fledgling in Final Fantasy 16.

2) Follow Sir Wade

Sir Wade is the only Shield of Rosaria to find Joshua Roswell in Final Fantasy 16's Flight of the Fledgling. Just follow the path - there aren't any real branching paths. You'll head down a flight of steps and through a door or two. There won't be any battles until you reach the room with fires ablaze. You'll see a Level 7 Armored Interloper where the battles begin.

3) Slay the invaders

These encounters are straightforward in Final Fantasy 16. Sir Wade will take a spot in melee, ensuring no enemy gets close to you. You can attack with melee strikes, but don't bother. Just cast magic at these enemies until they die. If you should take damage somehow, you can cast Curaga, which will quickly heal you to complete.

These battles won't take long, with Clive's remarkable powers (Image via Square Enix)

Sadly, the players will see many Rosarian soldiers slain between these fights. This is also where players learn that the attacking forces wear the colors of Sanbreqois. Continue down the path, and defeat the following two soldiers. If you charge up your fire spell, it can one-shot these knights. There's zero fear to be had.

Once Clive shows up, you'll control him again (Image via Square Enix)

After a brief cutscene, Joshua will be reunited with Clive! The group will meet the Duke of Rosaria, who sends an owl to send word about the attack. Joshua will be locked away safely during the cutscene, and you gain control of Clive again. On your way down the path, pick up the Stoneskin Tonic.

As Clive, you'll fight a few Imperial Soldiers - focus on the spellcasters (Astrologers, etc.) before the regular soldiers after the soldiers pick up the Potion/High Potion to heal. Once you get outside for Final Fantasy 16's Flight of the Fledgling, you have a few more soldiers to fight before the Knight of the Blinding Dawn appears.

4) Defeat Knight of the Blinding Dawn

Wide arcing attacks and jumps mark a dragoon battle (Image via Square Enix)

This is your first battle with a Dragoon Boss in Final Fantasy 16. As this portion of Flight of the Fledgling begins, you'll have to perform a Cinematic Evasion. In general, this fight is not especially difficult. It will teach you about enemies that can jump off-screen, though.

It often opens up with a pair of vast swings with its spear, so do your best to find the timing for dodging these. It doesn't do much damage but knocks you back/down.

After the initial Jump, the Dragoon won't wait and jump back first (Image via Square Enix)

Knight of the Blinding Dawn can also jump up, slam down, and spiral into the air to knock you back. This combo ends with a charged dash attack. When the Knight leaps backward, Jump is coming.

You'll see a line come down from the sky, meaning that's the spot you need to dodge from. It will always be where you're standing, so get ready to dodge right before they appear. After that first Jump, he'll start doing it without the leap backward.

Close to 50%, you'll have a Cinematic moment that leads to a Stagger if successful. Besides these attacks, you'll have to worry about Double Jump, just two back-to-back jumps. It's an easy battle.

Rewards for victory

63 XP

75 AP

0 Gil

After this cutscene, the Phoenix Eikon is in a heated battle with the Eikon of Fire. It's just like the first fight you did in the game, only now you have a health bar. Avoid the attacks, bombard it with fire, and watch the tragic cutscene that follows Flight of the Fledgling.

This is the end of Flight of the Fledgling in Final Fantasy 16. The next chapter will feature A Chance Encounter, where Clive Roswell begins to get his life back on track after the most recent tragedy.

Poll : 0 votes