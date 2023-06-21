Final Fantasy XVI Belphegor Notorious Mark guide: Location, how to defeat, and more

Belphegor is a B-Ranked Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy XVI. This means it is a step up from the early C-Rank missions you can pick up while exploring Valisthea. It hits harder and has more attacks to be aware of, but is worth overcoming. These battles are scattered throughout the world, and the game will only provide hints on how to find them. While this drake is known to haunt Rosaria, we have the exact location.

This article provides details on where to find Belphegor in Final Fantasy XVI, its attacks, and rewards. Thus, you won’t need to explore the entirety of Rosaria to find this foe.

How to find the Belphegor Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy XVI

You can find Belphegor in The Broken Hilt region of Rosaria (Image via Square Enix)

You may find yourself in Rosaria working on another side quest (Culinary Pilgrimage) at the same time this Notorious Hunt unlocks. You are better off undertaking the side quest before fighting Belphegor in Final Fantasy XVI.

Thankfully, this is an incredibly simple area to find and reach. Teleport to the Eastpool Obelisk and ride southeast. Ride down to the Broken Hilt and take the southeastern path that appears to lead to a dead end.

There, a wild wyvern awaits you. You have a decently sized area to fight this boss, which is good as it is fast and belches fireballs.

How to defeat Belphegor in Final Fantasy XVI

Be aware during the Notorious Mark encounter in Final Fantasy XVI. If you kite it back too far, it will de-aggro. Try to stay in the main area and avoid dodging too deep into the path you walked to get here.

This Notorious Mark is quick to hop around the battlefield and will launch a series of quick, painful fireballs at Clive Rosfield. However, you can dodge them. You can also expect lunging attacks that come in twos.

Belphegor will also frequently follow this up with an aerial backflip to slash at the player. Thankfully, you can take the time to master the parry/dodge system to stay alive longer in this battle.

You also need to be aware of a huge cone of fire that this enemy channels for several seconds before leaping to safety. When it does so, expect another full-screen flying attack.

What are the rewards for beating Belphegor in Final Fantasy XVI

Rewards for completion

700 XP

60 AP

8,000 Gil

20 Renown

Dragon Talon x2

Rewards for defeating this Notorious Mark (Image via Square Enix)

The rewards for this fight are decent since you cannot simply buy Dragon Talons. They will be useful in several patterns in FFXVI. The XP and AP are also useful at this point in the game, as is the Renown.

Renown allows Clive to unlock various useful rewards throughout the game, so it pays to complete side quests and hunts. This feature unlocks later, which is why you will not see it in the demo.

FFXVI launches on June 22, 2023. Players can learn more about our thoughts in our review.

