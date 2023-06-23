Final Fantasy 16 complete crafting guide: How to make and upgrade Gear in the game

As you make your way through the Final Fantasy 16 narrative, you'll be able to acquire more Gear, and you'll also eventually be able to craft and upgrade your weapons and armor. The crafting system is one of the core gameplay features in the title, and you'll be required to make the most of it if you wish to complete the game on the hardest difficulty settings.

The Final Fantasy mode is the third difficulty setting that you unlock in the title, and it’s a rather unforgiving experience, especially if Clive is not properly geared for some of the more challenging encounters. This is where the crafting system in the game comes in, and apart from unlocking new abilities, equipping Clive with better weapons and armor is a great way to help him get significantly stronger.

However, crafting is not something that you will have a firm grasp of during the initial stages of the game. This is why today’s Final Fantasy 16 guide will go over how you can unlock the crafting system in the game and make the most of it.

How to unlock crafting to access the Blacksmith and the Forge in Final Fantasy 16

The crafting feature is not something that you will be able to gain access to as soon as the game starts. This is because you first need to unlock the Blacksmith and gain access to the Forge to have access to the feature.

Here's how you can unlock crafting in the game:

Play the title for at least two to three hours and then unlock the "Hide, Hideaway" mission, where you will be required to talk to Cid.

The primary goal of the quest is to make your way to the main hall, and once you reach the area, there will be a cutscene where Goetz will ask you to meet Blackthorne after handing over the Continental Rum.

You have to hand the Rum over to Blackthorne, which will automatically unlock the Forge and the NPC Blacksmith, who you can interact with to craft and upgrade your Gear in Final Fantasy 16.

How to easily craft and upgrade Gear in Final Fantasy 16

To craft and upgrade Gear in the game, you need to interact with the Blacksmith by walking up to him and pressing X. Here are the steps to follow:

Chose the “Use the Forge” option, which will open up two more options for Craft and Reinforce.

Craft allows you to make new Gear in the game, while Reinforce lets you upgrade the ones in your inventory.

Depending on what you choose, do keep in mind that you need to have the necessary resources to craft or upgrade items in Final Fantasy 16.

After you have crafted a Gear, make sure to equip it by going into the pause menu and navigating to the Gears and Eikon tab.

