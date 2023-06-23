How to change and switch between your Gears in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 can be a rather unforgiving experience, especially if you are enjoying the title on higher difficulty levels. While the game starts with Story and Action difficult modes, you will soon get to unlock the Final Fantasy mode. You can access it after you have completed the base game once and unlocked New Game Plus.

The Final Fantasy mode is the hardest difficulty in Final Fantasy 16. The Parry and Dodge windows are incredibly tight, and enemies hit for a much larger chunk of your health bar. Making sure that you have a set of weapons and armor that fit your playstyle is key to dealing with such challenging encounters.

However, the game is not exactly clear on how players can go about acquiring and switching out their weapons, armor, and consumables.

Hence, today’s Final Fantasy 16 guide goes over all the steps that you can follow to change and switch between Gears in the game.

How to easily change Gears in Final Fantasy 16

If you want to change Gears in Final Fantasy 16, you must do it from the Settings menu. When you want to swap between all the armor and weapons that you have acquired in the game, you can follow these steps:

Pause the game by pressing the Options button on your PlayStation 5 controller. This will take you to the Menu screen, where you will need to navigate to the Gear options.

By pressing L2 and R2 you can move between the various Menu options, and you will finally reach the Gear and Eikons tab.

On the left side of the tab, you will be able to view all the gear that you have equipped or have collected over the course of Clive’s journey. The first row will contain Weapons, Belts, and Vambraces, while the second row will have accessories that will allow you to slot in Rings.

If you wish to change out a Gear, you should navigate to it and then press the X button. You then need to select the Gear you want equipped and press X again to automatically swap between them.

As you make your way through Clive’s narrative in Final Fantasy 16, you will be able to obtain, craft, and upgrade new Gears in the game. It’s important to mix and match armor and weapons to find the ones that will fit your playstyle the best.

