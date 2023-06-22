How to get Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16

Excalibur, one of the most popular swords in the Final Fantasy franchise, is also in Final Fantasy 16. An optional weapon for Clive Roswell, it is incredibly powerful and worth taking the time to unlock. By the time you complete the quest to create this sword, you may already have the materials to do so. However, it will take a significant amount of time to even start the quest.

By completing the quest and farming up the materials, Clive Roswell can unlock a truly powerful sword in Final Fantasy 16. Here’s what you need to know about Excalibur in Square Enix’s latest roleplaying game.

Note: This guide contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Where is Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16?

To have a shot at obtaining Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16, you need to be doing your side quests while at your HQ.

In order to begin this side quest, you must first complete the first Blacksmith’s Blues quest. This unlocks around the time Clive and Jill head to Drake’s Breath.

Upon completing this side quest, you can unlock Blacksmith’s Blues II later in the game. This quest unlocks after defeating Lost Titan/Hugo Kupka once and for all. You can return to your room and read the notes on your desk to unlock this quest (denoted with a Plus in the green circle).

Blackthorne the Blacksmith is obsessed with a single-edged sword and wants to know more about them. He thinks they could be an asset to the Cursebreakers. After speaking to Charon, you must head to Dhalmekia and speak to the person to who she sold it to.

Unfortunately, this NPC in Final Fantasy 16 is furious. In order to progress, you’ll have to head into the desert and recover the man’s luggage. The quest marker will take you exactly where you need to go, where a group of bandits awaits.

The only enemy of consequence is The Innkeeper, a massive bandit with a two-handed axe. Stay out of the way of his heavy strikes. This is all incredibly simple to overcome in Final Fantasy 16.

A few cutscenes later, you’ll be speaking to Lord Ignac before returning home. Your ultimate reward is the plans to craft none other than FF16's Excalibur.

How to craft Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16

If you want to craft Excalibur, farm these up first (Image via Square Enix)

Now that you have the recipe for Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16, all you need are the ingredients. Three of the ingredients are guaranteed drops off of specific enemies. If you’ve been taking the time to complete Hunts and the Main Story, you’ll have everything you need.

Ingredients

Wyrrite x300

Grimalkin Hide x1

Bomb Ember x1

Scarletite x1

Wyrrite is incredibly simple to obtain; you get it virtually everywhere. You will likely have hundreds of them just sitting around. Grimalkin Hide comes from the C-Rank Mark of the same name. You can find it South of the Sickle in The Cattery.

The Bomb Ember comes from the side quest Weird Science, which you should have unlocked right after the Main Story Quest called Letting Off Steam III, where Clive Roswell will need to defeat a powerful Notorious Mark, Bomb King.

You will find them in The Crock in Sanbreque. Victory will net you the useful Bomb Ember part.

You can find Scarletite in several places. If you complete the B-Tier Hunt called Hill to Die On (Fastitocalon) in the Velkroy Desert, you’ll be rewarded with a Scarletite. You can find this hunt in the northeasternmost part of the Velkroy Desert, off on its own. From here, it’s a simple matter of going to Blackthorne. He will craft the sword for you.

Upon unlocking Excalibur, there are no ways to upgrade it. It might be connected to another sword upgrade later in the game.

Excalibur is a sword you can definitely miss in Final Fantasy 16. If you are not doing hunts and side quests, it is a completely missable - but powerful - sword.

