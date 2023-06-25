Who are the party members in Final Fantasy 16?

If you have spent some time with Final Fantasy 16, you will already have some idea about the party members system. This mechanism has been inherited directly from Final Fantasy 15, but developer Square Enix has made some changes. If you want to progress smoothly, you must understand that you're not alone on your journey. While the game may not allow you to play co-op, you'll find help on the missions via your companions.

The party members system allows you to pair up with different characters you'll encounter on your journey. They will fight with you to help your cause and can level up in due time. Moreover, Square Enix has ensured that there's variety in terms of the allies available to you in Final Fantasy 16.

What are party members in Final Fantasy 16?

To explain, party members represent three in-game characters you'll meet in your journey. While you play as Clive, they will accompany you across the world and help take down different foes:

Torgal – He's a wolf that you'll directly encounter in an expedition. As per the lore, he was a gift to the Archduke's sons and now follows Clive passionately. For Torgal, protecting Clive at all costs against any harm is his primary duty.

– He's a wolf that you'll directly encounter in an expedition. As per the lore, he was a gift to the Archduke's sons and now follows Clive passionately. For Torgal, protecting Clive at all costs against any harm is his primary duty. Jill Warrick: Like Torgal, Jill has been part of Clive's past, as she was raised with him. Aside from being a loyal follower, she's also a Dominant for Eikon Shiva.

Like Torgal, Jill has been part of Clive's past, as she was raised with him. Aside from being a loyal follower, she's also a Dominant for Eikon Shiva. Cidolfus: Last but not least, Cidolfus is an outlaw in Final Fantasy 16 and firmly believes in science and technology. He was a former soldier once and is also dominant like Jill.

Can you take control of your party members in Final Fantasy 16?

Each of your companions in the game will be more than helpful irrespective of how difficult your enemies are. However, you can't take direct control of them in the game. When it comes to Torgal, there are various instructions you can choose from, based on the situation in battle.

But Clive is the only in-game character that you can directly control at all times. When it comes to Jill and Cidolfus, they will always perform moves on their own. Moreover, there's no way you can control who will be present in your party, as it's decided randomly from the events happening in the game. Do note that your companions can't die in a fight, so being unable to control them doesn't have any caveat.

Final Fantasy 16 released worldwide on June 22, and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

