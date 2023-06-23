Who is Jill Warrick in Final Fantasy 16?

Jill Warrick is the latest character addition to Final Fantasy 16. The audience is familiar with most of the characters in the game due to their appearances in previous iterations of the franchise, but there are a few new ones that are yet to be recognized. While there are a lot of details still waiting to be uncovered, it is known that Jill is the companion and accepted sister of Clive Rosfield.

This article will discuss the past of Jill Warrick and determine whether or not she is a Dominant character in Final Fantasy 16.

Jill Warrick’s character history and connections to Clive Rosfield

Jill Warrick is the main female ally and the Princess from the Northern Territories in Final Fantasy 16.

As a young child at the age of 12, Jill is taken from the Northern Territories to become the ward of Rosaria, where she is raised alongside the sons of the Archduke, Clive, and Joshua, in the Rosfield household.

After an attack by Sanbreque, the Rosfield household gets ruined, separating Jill and Clive. In the course of Jill's journey, she wakes up as the Dominant of Shiva and becomes a protector of the Iron Kingdom.

Jill comes into direct conflict with Clive during the early phase of the story. However, Clive spares her when he remembers childhood memories with her, and the two become companions again.

Is Jill Warrick a Dominant in Final Fantasy 16?

Yes, Jill Warrick is a Dominant in Final Fantasy 16 who is capable of summoning Eikons. She can use the powers of the monsters to summon them.

Generally, Dominants are admired by all nations, but the citizens of the Iron Kingdom despise them and kill them if they are discovered on their land. In some countries, Dominants serve as war machines.

More information about Jill Warrick

Jill Warrick is aged at two phases, 12 and 25, depending on the game progression. She serves as a companion who helps players accomplish their objectives once the memory part of the game is reached.

Jill is voiced by Megumi Han in the Japanese version of the game. The VA is famous for her roles in popular anime, such as One Piece, A Silent Voice, and Sword Art Online.

Charlotte McBurney voices the child version of Jill in the title's English version, while Sussanah Fielding voices the adult version of the character.

