How to complete Caulk and Bawl in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 contains a host of side quests, some extremely tedious and some really fun. The Caulk and Bawl side quest lands somewhere in between these two categories. It is not too boring as it involves Clive having to slay some enemies, even if they are in the form of vicious plants. This article will tell you all about this side quest in Final Fantasy 16 and how you can complete it easily.

How to complete the Caulk and Bawl side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

Head to the Three Reeds to complete the quest (Image via Square Enix)

Unlocking the quest

Caulk and Bawl can only be unlocked after you have completed the Home Sweet Home main quest and started The Gathering Storm main quest.

The above missions will unlock the Caulk and Bawl side quest that can be found in the new Hideaway. Head to The Pier in the Hideaway to start the quest and speak to Obolus by the Dock area.

Completing the quest

Defeat the Thorny Thistles to progress (Image via Square Enix)

Follow these steps to complete the Cawk and Bawl side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Speak to Obolus by the dock.

He will ask you to retrieve some materials for him to improve the condition of his boat.

To fetch these materials, head to the Three Reeds, north of the Hideaway. You can also fast travel here.

Follow the path and take a left to arrive at the base of the cliff.

Keep heading towards the marker until you find the Thorny Thistles.

Defeat all five Thorny Thistles to progress with the mission.

Use a mixture of ranged abilities and AoE to cause maximum damage to these enemies.

Pick up the rewards for defeating the Thistles, including the Pitcher Wax.

Head back to the Hideaway and hand Obolus the Pitcher Wax.

Obolus will reward you for your help and tell you the history of his boat before the quest ends.

What are the rewards for completing Cawk and Bawl in Final Fantasy 16?

The Badge of Might Accessory is rewarded for completing the quest (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards for completing the Caulk and Bawl side quest:

Eight Sharp Fangs

16 Magicked Ashes

Badge of Might +1 Accessory

The Badge of Might Accessory can be equipped in the Gears and Eikons tab in-game to increase Attack points by 12.

Final Fantasy 16 is available to download now exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

