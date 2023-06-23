Final Fantasy 16 guide - Hide, Hideaway walkthrough

Hide, Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16 leads Clive to Cid's Hideaway. It's a home for Bearers freed from the shackles of slavery in other regions. During this chapter, Cid Telamon will explain why he's set this place up and will have Clive explore his new home. Most of it is self-explanatory, but this is also the game's first location for Side Quests.

Clive Roswell will meet his new allies and friends after A Chance Encounter in Final Fantasy 16. Hide, Hideaway is a story-focused chapter of the game, where much lore will be dumped on the player.

How to complete Hide, Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Speak with Cid in his chambers

Visit the main hall

Speak with Blackthorne in the smithy

Speak with the man tending to the Bearers

Speak with Tarja in the infirmary

Speak with Charon

Collect the supplies

Make for the Greatwood

After A Chance Encounter, Cid Telamon spirits Clive and Jill away from the battlefield they were on. He takes the two to his hideout in the deadlands. The Final Fantasy 16 protagonist has built a safe haven for Branded persons, allowing them to live and die as they please - as free men and women.

Throughout Hide, Hideaway, Clive Roswell will learn why people follow Cid and then prepare to join him on a potentially dangerous mission. It will also serve the master of helping Clive learn who killed his brother in Flight of the Fledgling.

1) Speak with Cid in his chambers

Cid may seem shady, but he seems genuinely helpful (Image via Square Enix)

After the cutscene, Cid Telamon will ask to speak to you in his chambers. Tarja, the local physicker, will also take care of Jill Warwick. You can explore this area, but there's nothing to do yet but go and speak to Cid.

During the cutscene will outline his plan - to have a place in Valisthea where Branded can die as they please. This is instead of being a slave to someone else. He wants to give all Branded freedom.

Clive isn't sure he wants to help, though - he's focused on the second Dominant of Fire that killed his brother. However, Cid teases Clive with some information that might lead him on his way.

2) Visit the main hall

Hide, Hideaway reveals Clive's new home to him (Image via Square Enix)

In the interim, Clive needs to head down into the Main Hall during Final Fantasy 16's Hide, Hideaway chapter. However, Clive isn't exactly sure where to go or what to do. Goetz helps, giving him a few places to go and some rum to give Blackthorne. The smithy is a bit of a drinker, and won't even speak to Clive otherwise.

3) Speak with Blackthorne in the smithy

He might be gruff, but he can make the most powerful gear in the game (Image via Square Enix)

Blackthorne might be gruff and unhelpful, but he will help you forge some of the most powerful weapons in the game - like the mighty Ragnarok. Hand over the rum, and Blackthorne will at least be more pleasant.

In Final Fantasy 16, Blackthorne will smith and upgrade weapons and armor for you. This will be introduced to you in the Hide, Hideaway chapter. Crafting is essential for your success in this game.

4) Speak with the man tending to the Bearers

Everyone here will work to make Bearers have a better life (Image via Square Enix)

After speaking to Goetz again, you'll see another cutscene with a weak and weary Bearer. You'll also meet Cid's right-hand man, Otto. Go and speak to the curmudgeonly man, and you'll learn that the Branded is near death. Now you need to find Tarja.

5) Speak with Tarja in the infirmary

Head up the nearby steps, and speak to the physicker Tarja in the infirmary. She'll tell you that Jill still needs rest but will aid the weak Branded as best she can through the next cutscene. Before you move on, you can start taking on side quests. Or, you can go right to Charon.

6) Speak with Charon

When you're ready to return to the main story quests, speak with the one-eyed Charon at her stall during Hide, Hideaway. This Final Fantasy 16 NPC will be your primary source of buying weapons and items throughout the game.

You'll speak to her during this Hide, Hideaway cutscene, and though she's gruff and surly, she will aid Clive for the right price. After you increase your inventory amount, she'll be the most accessible place to buy more potions.

7) Collect the supplies

Once you have the supplies, it's time to move on (Image via Square Enix)

After buying what you need/can afford, Charon will be won over by Torgal and make an exception. She will help you, allowing you to pick up nearby supplies she has no room for. Just walk across the room and pick these up.

This will also introduce you to the Arete Stone in Final Fantasy 16, where you go through Arcade Mode, Training Mode, and more. You can go into the Hall of Valor here to train if you want to. When you're ready to move on, leave this area.

8) Make for the Greatwood

This is self-explanatory - use Fast Travel to go to the Greatwood, and you'll be on the next chapter of Final Fantasy 16.

This ends Hide, Hideaway for Final Fantasy 16. In the next chapter, Fanning Embers will see Clive Roswell come upon Benedikta Harman and start to get a lead on his ultimate goal of finding the mysterious hooded figure. You can also read our review of FF16 here.

