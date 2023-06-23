What is Stage Replay Mode in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 has finally arrived, offering a brand-new story and giving you control of a new protagonist named Clive Rosfield. You can expect many visually impressive battles as you leverage the character’s combat prowess to defeat foes in style. The game also allows you to try out cleared levels again via the Stage Replay Mode.

In this mode, you will be able to delve into any of your favorite missions again. This is great if you admire any cutscene or simply love a mission structure and wish to partake in it again to hone your skills. You can even earn a little experience by slaying enemies encountered while replaying missions.

How to replay a level using Stage Replay Mode in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you are bound to come across fantastic missions that will impress you so much that you may want to play them again. Fortunately, you can engage in the Stage Replay Mode to relive the epic moments of your favorite level in the game.

To get this provision you must complete a quest called Fanning Embers, which unravels in Greatwood. You will then gain access to Cid’s Hideaway, which will act as a hub area throughout the game. Here, you will be assigned a task from Charon to gather some supplies which are situated right beside Arete Stone.

The mission layout remains the same in Stage Replay Mode (Image via Final Fantasy 16)

You can leverage Arete Stone to delve into Stage Replay Mode and try out cleared missions from the starting point. This is also ideal for collecting any items or gear you may have missed in the initial playthrough. You can also try to obtain any achievements by replaying the desired stage. Furthermore, you will gain some experience (XP) and ability points.

However, it should be noted that defeating enemies when replaying the stage grants lesser experience. You can test out newly acquired abilities and delve into cleared missions with a powerful version of the protagonist.

Apart from the Stage Replay Mode, you can also delve into Arcade Mode or Training Mode by interacting with the Arete Stone.

The Training Mode is called the Hall of Virtue. It allows you to practice Clive’s myriad abilities and combat moves at your own pace. You can tweak several parameters to create your desired environment and get accustomed to the newly acquired weapons or abilities.

The Arcade Mode, on the other hand, lets you replay any Final Fantasy 16 stage, albeit with a limit on your level and gear. You are scored according to your proficiency after you clear a particular stage. You can engage in this mode once you feel confident about your combat skills and fluency with the gameplay mechanics.

Final Fantasy 16 has garnered a positive reception from fans and many media outlets owing to its crisp combat and visual fidelity.

