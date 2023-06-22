How to unlock Ragnarok in Final Fantasy 16

Ragnarok is one of the best swords in Final Fantasy 16. It requires a few quests to unlock, but once you do them, you will receive one of the best weapons Clive can get throughout the game. This blade can even be upgraded further, but that will be another matter entirely. With high attack power and high stagger, this weapon makes it much easier to defeat even the mightiest of foes.

We’ll go over the prerequisites to unlock Ragnarok and how to complete the quest where this sword is the ultimate reward. Unlike most blades in Final Fantasy 16, this one does not have a recipe.

Prerequisites to unlocking Ragnarok quest in Final Fantasy 16

If you aren’t completing the missives you get from Clive Roswell’s room in Final Fantasy 16, you will completely miss out on Ragnarok. If you want this sword, you will need to complete three other quests first:

Blacksmith’s Blues I

Blacksmith’s Blues II

Blacksmith’s Blues III

You’ll know when these quests show up, as they will be in your Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16. Each quest comes from talking to August in the mess, and they have a “Plus” sign in the green circle. That’s how you know they unlock a new feature.

These quests come throughout the early game, so make sure to do them anytime you see them.

How to complete Blacksmith’s Blues in Final Fantasy 16

Once again, August will come to you to help Blackthorne, the blacksmith for the Hideaway. Through this quest chain, players learn why the smith left his home behind, but now, it’s time to put all of that behind him and secure the creation of Ragnarok.

An evil force has begun to overrun Dravozd, Blackthorne’s home. Though Clive Roswell and August leave without the smith, he ultimately joins them to protect his home. Blackthorne and Zoltan, his former best friend, would have a bit of a chat before things get serious.

(Clip begins at 8:29)

When you’re ready, Clive runs out to battle some Akashic enemies, including an Akashic Bighorn. I recommend beating the other weaker enemies before focusing on the Bighorn. It’s the same as every time you fight one, only this time, it’s more powerful.

Be aware of its AOE stomp attacks (Bucking Bull) and trampling charge; both deal tons of damage. However, it’s still an easy battle.

The Akashic Griffin is the second-to-last stop for this series of fights (Image via Square Enix)

You’ll have another wave of foes after that if you want Ragnarok in Final Fantasy 16. Since you’ve unlocked the power of Bahamut by now, you can easily smash through this wave. You will then have to fight the Akashic Griffin.

If you spent time in the demo practicing the dodging skill, this fight will be a cakewalk. The griffin hops and strikes quickly, so you’ll want to be on the ball. You will also want to watch out for when it lifts into the air to create a wide AOE gust strike.

The final foe for Final Fantasy 16's Ragnarok quest chain is the Canyon Chimera. The lion head breathes fire, and the other spits ice that sticks to the ground. It can also create a series of lightning AOE strikes that dot the ground, but this is easily avoidable.

Avoid the AOE strikes of the Chimera, and overwhelm him with tons of damage to win (Image via Square Enix)

This boss can also swoop down from the sky and follow up with a large swiping attack. When the Chimera is near 25%, it’ll start using Blue Magic from Final Fantasy 14.

The Ram’s Voice is a series of thunder strikes and a frost damage AOE around the enemy.

Ragnarok in FF16 (Image via Square Enix)

After this foe is bested, Blackthorne and Zoltan will have a touching moment together and collaborate to make Ragnarok in Final Fantasy 16. They will use the various things you gathered from the previous three quests to create one more powerful blade.

The pair will also hint that they can upgrade it further into Gotterdammerung, but that will not happen until much later in the game.

Ragnarok has 325 attack and 325 stagger, making it one of the best weapons in the entire game. It’s easy to miss but worth the time and effort to obtain.

Final Fantasy 16 is now available on PlayStation 5. You can read our review, where we call it a modern masterpiece, here.

