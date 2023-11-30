8 best open-world games of 2023, ranked

Open-world is one of the most booming categories in the video game industry. Enormous environments packed with dangers and secret rewards that stimulate exploration are a flaw and a virtue of games in this genre. If such a game is played correctly, you will have a fantastic experience lasting hours. If not, you will quickly become bored. You can be a fan of the genre or detest it, but you can't deny some of its fantastic offerings.

2023 has given the gaming world some of the most notable titles across all genres, from remakes to new IPs. As this incredible year in video game history comes to its final few days, it is an ideal time to reflect on some of the most incredible releases of the year.

This article ranks eight of the best open-world games of 2023, highlighting what each one does better than the others.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the best open-world games of 2023

8) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was one of 2023's most anticipated releases, and it fared well commercially across all platforms. This open-world title is set about 100 years before the first book in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe. Its surroundings include Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade village and station, and other major Wizarding World locations.

Despite its commercial success, many criticized Hogwarts Legacy for having a forgettable main questline. Although the title showed great promise in several side quests, the plot is hit or miss for most players. The game's open world is stunning and faithfully recreated from the books and movies. However, it is incredibly generic, with repetitive side activities.

So, what makes Hogwarts Legacy stand out as one of the best games in 2023? For one, it is the best Wizarding World game as of yet. It has a fun combat system where you must cast spells rapidly to defeat enemies. Timing your spells incorrectly or using the wrong magic may lead to an instant game over.

The open world of this game feels magical. There is a certain charm in watching each location from the movies with your eyes. Even the castle of Hogwarts has some nice little easter eggs that any Harry Potter fan will enjoy. As previously stated, some of the side quests are excellent, providing additional insight into the lore of the wizarding world.

7) Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 offers a fresh spin on the traditional zombie horror video game. Set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles filled with the undead, the game provides a comic perspective on the genre and stylish first-person gameplay.

However, Dead Island 2 is not for those who wish to immerse themselves in a virtual world and explore. The campaign is forgettable and lacks memorable characters. But the game does have some positives, which makes it rank seventh on this list.

Despite being shallow in terms of story, Dead Island 2's campaign is packed with funny jokes and enjoyable gameplay. Its open world is also not filled with copy-pasted content like collectibles and bullet sponge enemies, which is often seen in games of this genre. But it works perfectly, as your only goal is to beat the undead horde with whatever weapon you can conjure, and this game has plenty of that.

This open-world title's combat is one of the best, combining hack-and-slash and first-person shooter elements. You can dropkick or blow the zombie hordes using a variety of strange weapons ranging from hacksaws that can electrocute to shotguns with incendiary bullets and end up dealing a stylish finisher. The bosses are also distinctive, forcing you to think outside the box to defeat them.

6) Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft once again tried to shift the tone of its biggest open-world IP, Assassin's Creed, with its latest entry to the franchise, Mirage. Although Ubisoft attempted to return to its roots with Assassin's Creed Mirage, the game is far from perfect. Several archaic design choices, such as a large open-world map full of repetitive side content and collectibles, still hamper it.

Unlike the previous three RPG-esque games in the Assassin's Creed series, this open-world title provides an experience similar to the series' older entries. Instead of being an ancient Viking warrior or a Greek mercenary, players take on the role of an assassin, stealthily seeking the perfect opportunity to silence their targets.

The variety of bureau assignments, as well as the assassin-focused gameplay and well-written main plot, earn Mirage the sixth spot on this list. It also perfectly ties up Basim's story (we won't go into that because of spoilers). Combat in Assassin's Creed Mirage is another important aspect of the game's popularity. The game, like earlier releases, forces you to rely on stealth, which is one of the primary reasons fans love this game.

5) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 is technically not a 2023 release. Nonetheless, the changes CDPR made to its post-apocalyptic dystopian scenario through the Phantom Liberty DLC helped the game become one of the most talked-about and played open-world games in 2023. What began as a big fiasco for the developers during Cyberpunk's initial debut became one of the most cherished open-world RPG titles in just three years.

The game is, however, far from being perfect. One of the fundamental issues with Cyberpunk is that the main plot moves too quickly. Characters are likable, but the brief screen time makes some of them feel forced. The open world is lovely, yet it can lack immersion because decisions mean little outside specific tasks. You could play the storyline where you eliminate one of Night City's main gangs, but you'll find them roaming the streets, shattering the immersion.

But, for several reasons, Cyberpunk 2077 is ranked fifth on this list over some of the biggest launches this year. The game is visually stunning, and the gameplay was already enjoyable before the 2.0 update. However, the DLC added additional aspects, such as vehicular combat and improved enemy AI, especially that of the NCPD, making the game even more challenging.

The story of Phantom Liberty is one of the most well-written quests in the game, which the new open world area of Dog Town reinforces by its ambiance. It is grittier than other parts of the City and is perfect for the story of Phantom Liberty. The expansion also introduces more interesting gigs and side quests, adding to the game's experience.

4) Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix released one of the most anticipated entries to its Final Fantasy saga in June 2023. Titled Final Fantasy 16, the game tells the story of Clive Rosfield and his journey throughout the realm of Valisthea. The title is also quite different from the previous entries as it is more action-oriented than the role-playing aspects of its predecessors.

Final Fantasy 16 features a partially open-world environment. The map is separated into parts you can go to but cannot travel directly from one sector to the next. The exceptionally well-written side quests and the spectacular journey that Clive Rosfield and his companions go through around the fictitious world of Valisthea carried FF16 and ranked it fourth on the list. This open-world game also has some of the series' best combat.

3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The game is a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man from 2018. It follows Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they work together to keep crime at bay in New York City. Like its predecessor, Insomniac's latest title is also open-world and full of minor activities that players can partake in while swinging about the city.

Spider-Man 2, like most open-world games, suffers from repetitive activities such as fighting different groups of foes. The great work Insomniac did in developing Peter and Miles, however, earned this game third rank on this list. The plot is fantastic, featuring several villains from Spider-Man's rogue gallery, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, and other cameos hinting at more characters.

2) Like a Dragon Gaiden - The man who erased his name

One of the Yakuza series' spin-off games is Like a Dragon Gaiden. It serves as the last game for Kiryu Kazuma, the main character of the series, before he hands over the dragon's robe to Ichiban Kasuga in the upcoming Infinite Wealth. Unlike Yakuza 7, which features turn-based combat, this game stays true to the traditional beat-em-up gameplay style, with Kiryu as the main protagonist.

Like a Dragon Gaiden offers the same small, open world full of fun activities as the norm with the Yakuza video game series. There are a ton of minigames in Osaka's Sotenbori neighborhood, including Pocket Circuit Racing, Carbaret Club, and karaoke.

Though enjoyable, the game is too brief compared to other titles in the series. However, it deserves second place because of the outstanding narrative, stylish fighting, and enjoyable side missions and activities that give the virtual world a lively sense.

1) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild, and it is largely recognized as one of the finest open-world RPGs of 2023. It takes place a few years after the events of Breath of the Wild and follows the series' protagonist, Link, as he travels through Hyrule to save the world. This open-world title also introduced two new areas: the Sky and the Deep.

Nintendo successfully provided the players with a familiar yet new, open world with Tears of the Kingdom. The game tries to guarantee that each area differs noticeably from what was offered in Breath of the Wild. The studio made the map feel fresh by modifying the structural framework of a location or adding new gameplay features to a particular area, such as the new floating landmasses above Hyrule.

That, combined with one of the most immersive open-world environments that encourage exploration, well-written quests and characters, challenging puzzles and adversaries, and an enjoyable gameplay loop, makes this game rank first on this list.

