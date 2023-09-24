5 things to know before playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

The latest expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is only a few days away. The game's first and only DLC, Phantom Liberty, is set to bring plenty of new content. This includes adding a new district to Night City, new side quests and gigs, weapons, and vehicles. The update will be available on all platforms this week, on September 26. Whether returning or new, players can run various activities in the futuristic metropolis of Night City while waiting for the newest district, Dogtown.

The most recent patch 2.0 from CD Projekt Red saw numerous changes made to the game, making it significantly more entertaining. Many aspects, including enemy AI and gameplay, were overhauled by these improvements, and you can experience them before the arrival of Phantom Liberty.

That said, here are five ideas and recommendations to help you prepare for your trip to Dogtown.

Five essential tips for new and returning players in Cyberpunk 2077

1) New enhanced AI for police and various enemies

A MaxTac officer ready to bring down any criminal threatening peace (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The enemy AI was considered one of Cyberpunk 2077's most disappointing features for a long time. The foes in the game were laughably awful, and the cops appeared to keep spawning out of thin air with no distinction between their ranks.

Update 2.0 addressed these problems. If you start fleeing, different factions can chase after you in cars. This makes for a challenging experience alongside the new enemy AI coordinating their attack on you.

Another major revamp was with the police. They use more potent weapons as your crime wave grows. Even MaxTac from Night City's police SWAT team enters the battle when the wanted level is high enough. They are difficult to kill and can cause more harm.

2) Start a new game

Experience the excellent plot of Cyberpunk 2077 again with its DLC (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Everyone eagerly awaiting the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is advised to start a fresh game. The DLC will likely occur in the middle of the game, during Act 2. Starting over will provide the best experience.

A new game also provides a clean slate for those looking to become acquainted with the latest adjustments and improvements. Phantom Liberty will include more content featuring new gigs, weaponry, and vehicles. Returning players can also familiarize themselves with new talents and cyberware to plan their builds.

3) Plan your build

The new and enhanced cyberware can make you a formidable unit (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Building your character to be a powerhouse is a core feature of an RPG. Cyberpunk 2077 allows various customization options to help you become the ultimate weapon in Night City.

Many portions of the skill tree were overhauled in patch 2.0, and it can now assist you in creating a specific build based on your preference. Investing in tech, for instance, can make your guns hit harder, while investing in the body will strengthen your cyberware.

With more skills and improvements coming with Phantom Liberty, now is the perfect time to get the hang of the new, upgraded skills and perks to help you become the ultimate mercenary in Night City.

4) Acquire all of Johnny Silverhand's stuff

V standing beside Silverhand's iconic 911 and wearing his Samurai jacket (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Johnny Silverhand, a former Night City rock star turned rebel, will once again be played by Keanu Reeves. During his peak years, this Night City icon accumulated many possessions.

You can find these items scattered throughout the city. This includes Johnny's iconic Porsche 911 and his sidearm, which you get a glimpse of in earlier missions. Before beginning Phantom Liberty, Silverhand fans can collect all these artifacts in Cyberpunk 2077.

5) Get yourself acquainted with the new vehicular combat

Cyberpunk 2077's most recent patch overhauled vehicular combat to set the stage for the upcoming DLC. From the looks of it, vehicles might play a major role during V's adventure in Dogtown.

With the 2.0 update, weapons can be utilized while driving. The gameplay footage also demonstrated how the player exits their car and immediately starts using weapons. In addition, the patch has added a new vehicle with mounted machine guns to the main game so you can wreak havoc in Night City's streets.