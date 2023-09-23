10 best cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

The Cyberpunk 2077 update, Phantom Liberty (2.0), brings a lot of new features. Among them are an improved skill tree, new characters, and revamped mechanics. The changes are so deep that you will have to reset your character's specs. In addition, there is a game mode called vehicular combat, in which you will fight from cars, trucks, and motorcycles using new mechanics.

Taking into account the hype that this mode has generated, we have put together a list of cars that might be good for combat. We have mixed known models with others that have been announced for Phantom Liberty.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

1) Quadra Sport R-7

You can get this model if you pre-ordered Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you want a car that is both fast and beautiful, the Quadra Sport R-7 Vigilante is your choice for Phantom Liberty 2.0. It is a bright red vehicle that could be acquired if you pre-ordered the game's free DLC.

This model features shiny finishes and an exposed engine. Since it is one of the exclusive vehicles of the game update, it is very likely that it will be ready for vehicular combat.

If you did not pre-order the DLC, you will still be able to find it in-game. However, it is currently unknown where.

2) Modified Coyote

This modified model of Coyote is exclusive for Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Mituzani Shion's models have always been a favorite for their power and design. Now, with Phantom Liberty, we have the opportunity to use one from the Coyote factory but improved.

The new emerald pair is another of the exclusives of the game's expansion, so it is likely that it will be equipped for vehicular combat. A detail that has raised some rumors on the internet is the device added on top of this model. It could be an ideal place to mount weapons with a high rate of fire.

3) Herrera Outlaw GTS

The Herrera Outlaw is one of the most luxurious cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0. It is a black model with an aerodynamic design, the perfect car for those who want to impress and feel powerful in Night City or in the new Dogtown unlocked as part of the DLC.

The Herrera Outlaw GTS has 755 horsepower and weighs almost two tons. It is one of the most expensive cars in the game, with a price tag of 92,000 Eurodollars. It has a top speed of 250 km/h.

4) Thorton Mackinaw Saguaro

If you are looking for a vehicle that can give you a good experience both in the city and in the Badlands, you need the mighty Thorton Mackinaw Saguaro. This Nomad version of the Mackinaw truck is very rugged.

Weighing in at 2,200 kilograms, this model can reach speeds of up to 160 mph (260 km/h).To do this, it uses its 560 horsepower. Having a vehicle of this caliber in the Phantom Liberty can be crucial against more powerful enemies.

5) New Makigai

This vehicle looks like a tiny truck (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 features a dystopian society. In this chaotic and technological future, saving space is essential.

As seen in a preview of the game's new features, in Phantom Liberty 2.0, we will meet a new Makigai model that combines the best of two worlds: saving space and resources for a small vehicle together with the strength of heavy vehicles. In many ways, the Makigai resembles a miniature truck, giving us a mix of ferocity and speed.

6) Thorton Colby "Little Mule"

Even though Phantom Liberty 2.0 is a DLC full of new features, the vehicle base we had in Cyberpunk 2077 still works well. That's why we're rescuing another interesting model from the original game.

The Thorton Colby "Little Mule" is a green car with a robust and reinforced body, ready for any battle. This model is preferred by those who like to transport heavy loads or do dirty work in Night City.

The vehicle has a power of 450 horsepower and a mass of about 2750 kilograms. It is a strong and durable car that can withstand impacts and damage without losing performance.

7) Emperor 620 Ragnar

One of the most requested features in Phantom Liberty is the ability to armor your car. If this is the case, there is a base game model that already has it. It is a gray vehicle with a reinforced and armored body, perfect for those who want to be protected.

The Emperor 620 Ragnar has a power of 529 horsepower and a mass of 2750 kilograms. However, its biggest problem is its speed, which barely reaches 180 km/h.

8) Villerfort Alvarado Vato

The Villerfort Alvarado is a luxury vehicle (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you find the Mikigai too small and it doesn't suit your playing style, there is an alternative that combines elegance with large dimensions.

The Villefort Alvarado "Vato" has a power of 388 hp and a mass of two tons. It has a top speed of 240 km/h and a smooth acceleration. With these characteristics, it is both strong and very fast.

9) Archer Quartz

The Archer Quartz is a car that you can get as part of Cyberpunk 2077. It offers a combination of very balanced stats.

The Archer Quartz is a humble, yellow-colored vehicle that, unlike the other cars in this set, is not very flashy in terms of design. However, don't let its simple appearance fool you; it's a powerful machine that will come in handy when you need to get away from your enemies.

This car has 220 horsepower and costs around 69,000 Eurodollars.

10) Thorton Colby CX410 Butte

The Thorton Colby CX410 Butte is cheap and fast (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you don't have many resources to spend on a car, we have an option that can give you a complete vehicle for a few Eurodollars. This is the Thornton Colby CX410, a cheap vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0.

You can get this yellow car for only 25,000 credits. Other models in its family usually have a larger trunk, but in this case, the redesigned space will probably allow you to equip powerful weapons.

After learning about the best cars in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0), you will have a clearer idea of where to focus your efforts in the game. If you want to know how to reset your character's stats, we have prepared a guide for you to learn the details.