How to wait or skip time in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

With the Cyberpunk 2077 craze once again taking over the gaming community courtesy of 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, it's a good time to look at a few basic game mechanics that you need to know to thrive in Dogtown. One of them is the ability to wait or skip time. Given that Cyberpunk 2077 features a day-and-night cycle, it is imperative that players know how to skip time, as many missions and side missions will have time-specific triggers.

Today's Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 guide will focus on this simple time-skipping mechanic and how you can make use of it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0: Skipping time guide

To wait or skip time in Cyberpunk 2077, you can follow these steps:

Menu (Image via CDPR)

Once you have launched the game and loaded into Night City as your character, you will have to go to the menu screen featuring inventory, character, map, and the like. This can be done by pressing I on the keyboard, the view button on the Xbox controller, or the touchpad on the PS controller.

Toward the bottom left corner of the screen, you will notice the time of the day being displayed. A Skip Time option will be available beside it. You need to click on it.

Skipping time (Image via CDPR)

Once selected, you have to choose how many hours you want to wait or skip time by dragging a dial around a circle.

Once you have selected the amount of time, you will have to confirm it.

When to use time skipping in Cyberpunk 2077?

As mentioned earlier, waiting or time-skipping can be used when you have a mission that can only be completed during a certain period of the day. These specific cases will be marked with directives, where the game notifies you about what the time needs to be for the objective to be met.

At night (Image via CDPR)

Another reason to use time-skipping or waiting is when you are waiting for a call or for news from another character. You can use the mechanic to hasten time until the NPC pings you.

You should keep in mind that you will not be able to use the waiting or time-skipping mechanic in combat. It may also be turned off when missions are active. Given that the game world looks quite different at different periods of the day, you can definitely make use of the mechanic for some aesthetic variety and to see the city under various lighting conditions.

Phantom Liberty is set to be the curtain call for the base game. The expansion is set to release on September 26, 2023. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review to learn whether you should purchase it or not.