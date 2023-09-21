Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Complete Attributes and Perks guide

Attributes and Perks have seen a significant overhaul in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty with the 2.0 update. They do not entirely function as they used to in the previous versions of the game, as CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has streamlined a lot of these trees, allowing players more access to alternate builds and playstyles.

The new Attribute and Perk changes are all about letting players be more experimental with their build. While you might want to go for just one build and stick to it, there is more room to play around now, and you get multiple ways to approach an encounter.

Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over everything you need to know about the Attributes and Perks system in 2.0.

How do Attributes work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Reflexes Attribute (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

As you level V up, you gain one Attribute point to invest in any of the Attributes of Body, Cool, Intelligence, Reflexes, and Technical Ability. The Perks in the trees are locked behind certain Attribute levels, so if you are looking for a particular skill that is locked behind an Attribute rank, then you will have to invest points in it to reach the sufficient rank.

Here are the five attributes to look out for in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty:

1) Body

Body will determine the amount of sustain that you will be able to have in the game. It also boosts your proficiency with Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, Heavy Machine Guns, and Blunt Weapons, along with buffing the raw physical power of your fists.

Investing in Body will allow you to rip off turrets, force open doors, and use the Intimidate skill during dialogues.

You will also gain +2 Max Health for every Attribute point that you put in it.

2) Cool

Cool is all about allowing you to play the role of a ninja, helping you take out enemies from the shadows without making any noise or alerting other adversaries in the area. Cool will help you get more proficient with throwing knives, Precision Rifles, Pistols, Handguns, and Sniper rifles.

It also helps improve your stealth and assassination skills while at the same time using subtle street-smart dialogue options during conversation checks.

With every Attribute Point invested in Cool, you will gain +1.25% Crit damage in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

3) Intelligence

Intelligence Attribute will help with your netrunner skills. The Perks in this tree let you improve your proficiency with Smart weapons along with letting you get the most out of all the quickhacks in your arsenal.

With high Intelligence, you will be able to gain access to local subnets, hack into access points, and use Net dialogues in conversations.

With every Attribute Point invested in Intelligence, you will gain +1 Max RAM.

4) Reflexes

Reflexes will increase your agility and maneuverability inside and outside combat. The faster you move, the harder it will be to hit you, hence, if you are looking to have more options to close the gap between you and the enemy, then Reflexes Perks will come in handy.

Reflexes will also let you become more proficient with Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Blades (Katana and Mantis Blades). You will also be able to make observant remarks in dialogues because of it.

With every Attribute Point invested in Reflexes, you will gain +0.5% Crit chance.

5) Technical Ability

Technical Ability will let you be more proficient with your grenades and Tech weapons. It will also boost your armor and resistance, allowing you to be a bit more tanky and harder to take down.

Additionally, a higher Technical Ability will let you be compatible with high-end cyberware while at the same time allowing you to bypass certain locks and override devices. You will also be able to use tech-savvy dialogues in conversations.

With every Attribute Point invested in Technical Ability, you will gain +2 Armor.

How do Perks work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)?

Every Attribute has multiple Perk trees specializing in a particular combat style that you will be able to unlock. There are some unique abilities to look out for as well, and Perks will allow you to make the most of the playstyle that you are going for in the RPG.

Some skill level-ups give Perk Points (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

You get one Perk point every time you level up in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. However, another great way of getting more Perk points will be to unlock Skill levels.

Each skill of Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer will offer +1 Perk Point at level 15 and level 35.

Additionally, do keep in mind that Perks are locked behind Attribute ranks, here is how the distribution works:

Rookie Perks are unlocked at Attribute level 4

Pro Perks are unlocked at Attribute Level 9

Phenom Perks are unlocked at Attribute level 15

Legend Perks are unlocked at Attribute level 20

So, to get the Perks that you want V to have, you will first need to unlock the associated Attribute rank.