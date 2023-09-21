Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Technical Ability perks and Attribute requirements (2.0)

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has overhauled a lot of the existing systems in the base game while at the same time adding new playable content in the form of the Phantom Liberty expansion. One of the biggest changes was seen in the Attributes and Perks, with the Technical Ability line receiving changes to almost every single skill.
There has been a significant redesign of how the Attribute works in 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. This has resulted in many in the community curious to find out more about the new and returning Perks.
Today’s Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty guide will go over all the Perks under Technical Ability, their Attribute requirement, and more.
All Technical Ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
Below is a list of all the Perks in the Technical Ability Attribute line, along with their skills and requirements:
Rookie Technical Ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
All Technical Ability perks are accessible at Attribute level 4. This means you will have to take Technical Ability to level 4 to unlock these skills in the game.
1) Glutton for War
- Gain 5% instant recharge of health items and grenades after taking out an enemy.
2) First Aid
- When you have only used 1 charge, gain a 15% increased recharge speed.
3) Transfusion
- Gain an additional 30% Health from the final charge of your health item
4) Gearhead (Vehicle perk)
- Gain +33% vehicle health.
- Vehicle-mounted weapons will get +25% damage and -0.7 second lock-on time
Pro Technical Ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
The Pro Technical Ability perks will need an Attribute Requirement of 9 to access the abilities in this tree:
1) Health Freak
- Level 1: Gain +8% recharge speed on all of your health items as well as grenades
- Level 2: Gain +1 Health Item charge. Gain +150% recharge speed for all of your health items when outside combat.
2) Coming in Hot
- Get a +50% recharge rate of all grenades when you have none left.
3) Borrowed time
- Your Health Item will get one instant recharge after taking out an enemy and if you are below 25% health and have no charges left.
4) Field Medic
- Your Health item use will be 15% faster
5) Demolition Surplus
- Gain +1 grenade charge
- You will get a 250% increased recharge speed of grenades when outside combat.
6) All things Cyber
- Level 1: Get a 10% boost to all cyberware stat modifiers.
- Level 2: Gain a -20% cyberware capacity cost for cyberware that is in the integumentary system and skeleton
7) Chrome Constitution
- Gain -5% incoming damage if all the integumentary system and Skeleton cyberware clots are filled.
8) Renaissance Punk
- Gian +4 cyberware capacity for every attribute that is at 9 or higher
9) Lucky Day
- Get +25% crafting components from looting
10) Driving Update
- All cyberware will now gain an additional stat modifier.
11) Chipware Connoisseur
- When upgrading cyberware, you will now be able to pick between two stat modifier options.
- A third option will be available at Tier 3 or higher.
Phenom Technical Ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
Phenom is a level above Pro and will require 15 ITechnical Ability attributes to gain access to the perks in the tree:
1) Pyromania
- Level 1: Gain a +8% recharge speed to grenades and health items.
- Level 2: Your grenades and projectile launch system will gain an additional 10% radius.
- Level 3: Unlocks Pyromania. You will gain +5% movement speed and +10% explosion damage for 12 seconds if you hit an enemy with an explosion during combat. If the explosion hits you, you take 2 stacks instead of 1. You can stack this ability 5 times.
2) Heat Shield
- Every stack of Pyromania will give you a 10% mitigation chance.
3) Burn this City
- When you gain 5 stacks of Pyromania, the stacks will be consumed to replenish a grenade charge. However, the buffs provided by the stat will remain for 6 seconds.
4) Flash Sale
- Gain Souble grenade charges and recharge rate for Flash Smoke and Recon grenades.
5) Friendly Fire
- Gain +50% resistance to damage and effects from the explosives that you cause
6) Doomlauncher
Your Projectile Launch System Cyberware will receive the following buffs:
- +1 Max charge
- 20% recharge speed
- 25% additional recharge speed when no charges are available
- 200% additional recharge speed when out of combat
- +5% instant recharge after taking out an enemy
- Will receive the same bonus as grenades from Burn the City
7) License to Chrome
- Level 1: Gain a +10% to all cyberware stat modifiers
- Level 2: Gain +40 armor
- Level 3: Unlocks a new cyberware slot for the Skeleton. All Skeleton Cyberware will now have boosted stats.
8) Cyborg
- If all of your available cyberware slots are filled, you will gain a 15% reduced cooldown on all cyberware.
9) Ambidextrous
- Unlock a new cyberware slot for your hands
10) Built Different
- Your Integumentary system will unlock the Cellular Adapter. You will be able to purchase and install it at a Ripperdoc.
11) Extended Warranty
- Gain a +15% duration for all Cyberware effects
12) Bolt
The ability only affects Tech Weapons
- Level 1: Gain a +20% charge speed for Tech Weapons
- Level 2: Tech Weapons charged shots will do 15% more damage
- Level 3: Bolt Shots unlock. To make a bolt shot, you will need to release the trigger right before the weapon fully charges. It will count as a fully charged shot and deal +30% increased damage but have a -50% penalty for penetrating cover.
13) Lightning Storm
The ability only affects Tech Weapons
- Gain +10% charged speed after you have fired off a Bolt Shot
- Stacks 3 times
- Swapping weapons or firing a non-Bolt shot will reset the stack
14) Internal Clock
The ability only affects Tech Weapons
- It will increase the window to fire a bolt shot
15) Shock Value
The ability only affects Tech Weapons
- Bolt Shots will now ignore enemy armor
16) In charge
The ability only affects Tech Weapons
- Tech weapons will no longer fire automatically when reaching full charge
Legend Technical Ability perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
The ultimate Technical Ability perks are called Legends and are unlocked after you reach an Attribute score of 20 in the Technical Ability line.
1) Ticking Time Bomb
- Allows you to charge a powerful EMP that will hit a nearby enemy after 3 seconds. This ability will proc every time you activate Operating System Cyberware like Berserk, Sandevistan, or Overclock mode.
- The EMP blast will apply Stun and deal damage that is proportional to the quantity and Tier of cyberware implants that you have installed.
- You will gain -50% reduced damage when charging the EMP
2) Edgerunner
- You will be able to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points. However, it will cost you -0.5% max health per point.
- When you are taking out an enemy during combat, there is a 0.1% chance that for each point you are over capacity, you will enter a Fury state.
- When in Fury, you will gain +10% damage, +30% Crit Chance, and +50% Crit Damage
3) Chain Lightning
The ability only affects Tech Weapons
- Your Bolt shots will now apply Electrical damage on hit and create an arc that can electrocute up to 3 enemies that are nearby.
Technical Ability Attribute explained in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)
The Technical Ability Attribute in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is all about maximizing the use of grenades, Tech Weapons, and high-end Cyberware.
Apart from the above Perks, investing points in the Attribute also offer the following:
- Improves compatibility with high-end cyberware
- Allows you to bypass some locks and override devices
- Opt for tech-savvy dialogue options in conversation checks
- Gain +2 Armor per Attribute Point
If you are going for a more tanky and sustain-heavy build while looking to blow up an entire area, you will need to invest more points in the Technical Ability Attribute in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.