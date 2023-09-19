Why you should restart Cyberpunk 2077 for Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update are giving the action RPG the attention it rightly deserves. The open-world title already had an excellent story but was plagued by far too many bugs and optimization issues when it initially launched. While the 1.5 update did a great deal to make the game feel more playable, 2.0 is potentially doing even more.

When talking with some of my colleagues, the topic of "Should players restart this game?" came up. After giving it some thought, I’ve come to the conclusion that, yes, you absolutely should.

In fact, I am going to be restarting when the 2.0 update and expansion roll out later this week. Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic game, but the 2.0 changes make it sound like a completely different title.

You will have way more ways to increase your power, and then there’s the expansion, Phantom Liberty, on top of that. Here’s why you should get ready to start over.

Note: This features no information that isn’t already common knowledge about Phantom Liberty. It also does not feature any spoilers about the upcoming expansion.

The new ending possibilities make Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty worth restarting

During an exclusive interview with Pawel Sasko at CD Projekt RED, we learned something very interesting about Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. While we knew it was connected to the main game, it’s seamlessly integrated as a part of the main story instead of feeling disconnected.

In addition, there’s a possibility of the resolution of Phantom Liberty changing your Cyberpunk 2077 ending. That makes it worth doing. You could start over, dive into this content, and see how the final portions of the game change. While we don’t know in what ways this could happen yet, it’s a very interesting possibility.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and update 2.0 make it a whole new game

The skill and upgrade systems for Cyberpunk 2077 have been completely revamped, offering way more possibilities for gaining power as a character in this world. This comes separately from Phantom Liberty, so you could honestly start over when the 2.0 update releases on September 21, 2023.

We’ve seen lots of teases about what 2.0 is going to bring players, and it’s all quite exciting. If you were already near the end of the game, like I am, you miss out on a lot of the potential for growth and strength in your character build.

The promise of vehicular combat alone is pretty exciting (Image via CD Projekt RED)

As soon as I saw what the 2.0 update was going to bring to the game, I made plans for starting over, trying different choices, and basking in the overhauled combat. Between that, the new vehicle combat, and the upgrades to the police, it promises to be a very interesting experience.

It sounds like the game's 2.0 patch will make it essentially a brand-new game. It’s worth it to revisit Night City from the beginning to see how those combat changes and new options will shake up the overall experience.

This upcoming expansion will be released on September 26, 2023, and with it, a rich story set during the middle of V’s exploration of Night City. You can look forward to a full review and much more soon for this upcoming content.