Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 release date, new features, and more

As a part of the latest Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire, fans now know when update 2.0 is coming. This is perhaps the biggest update to the game since February 2022’s 1.5 update, which completely changed the game, aside from correcting a vast number of problems with the game. This next update, which will be the last one before Phantom Liberty goes live, is expected to improve the game in a wide assortment of ways.

For those who are worried, fear not as update 2.0 is free for everyone who owns Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The release date, alongside a wealth of upcoming features, is known, and we’ve got you covered.

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update release date revealed

Expand Tweet

While Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releases on September 26, 2023, update 2.0 comes just a bit earlier than that. You can expect the next update for CD Projekt RED’s hit action RPG on September 21, 2023. On that date, all the new features will be implemented, and players will have more control and more options than ever before when it comes to exploring Night City.

Then on September 26, the Phantom Liberty expansion will be released, which retails for $29.99. While players do not have to purchase it to enjoy the 2.0 update, it will add a great deal more content to the game, including a story starring Idris Elba as Solomon Reed.

Features coming in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update

Following is a list of features you will find in the upcoming update:

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)

Expand Tweet

There’s so much to be excited about in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is the redesigned skill trees and perks. During the Night City Wire episode, fans got to preview a few new builds that were possible.

Some of the awesome abilities shown off were the power to do a gigantic leap after a killing blow with the Mantis Blades, slow-motion jumping off a motorcycle to rain down bullets, and charging forward with a heavy sledgehammer to knock enemies around.

MaxTac are taking their job much more seriously (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The police have never been more terrifying, either. While we didn’t see specific changes during Night City Wire, MaxTac is going to be upgraded. They won’t sit around and watch you commit crimes anymore. If you cause trouble, the police are going to be far more active.

Alongside that, vehicles and car chases are improved. Vehicles are going to have amazing mounted weapons, and as stated above, you can eject and leap out of your vehicle, and start opening fire on your enemies. No longer will you have to be in the passenger side of your best friend’s ride to open fire. All of this is expected to quicken the pace of the game and add more excitement to it.

Another cool feature is the community radio station, Growl FM. Music hand-picked by Cyberpunk 2077 fans will be a part of the 2.0 update. We also learned that Idris Elba himself will be rapping on a pair of tracks in the Phantom Liberty update, which promises to be interesting.

There’s plenty to be excited for in the 2.0 update of Cyberpunk 2077. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait long as the update will drop on September 21, 2023, several days ahead of the expansion launch. Fans who want to know more can read our recent exclusive interview with one of the developers of the title.