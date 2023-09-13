Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Night City Wire live stream time, where to watch and more

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream is set to return once again this year. However, this time, it's coming with more information about Phantom Liberty, a brand new storyline DLC that is set to go live in less than two weeks. This live stream will contain a plethora of information about the game, including character introductions and some potential gameplay showcases.

Livestreams have always been important in the gaming industry. This allows the developers to showcase their games to fans before release, creating an interest in the title. That said, here are all the details you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Night City Wire stream.

Where to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Night City Wire stream?

Based on the information provided on their official Twitter page, fans can watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Night City Wire live stream on the official CD Projekt Red Twitch and YouTube accounts. This is considered a special episode because the developer will discuss the Phantom Liberty DLC in detail.

The live stream is set to go live at 8 AM PDT / 5 PM CEST / 8:30 PM IST on September 14.

What to expect during the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Night City Wire stream?

Fans and players might be in for a treat during this livestream. Considering that it revolves around the new story DLC, there's always a chance that the developer will showcase some gameplay that players can experience firsthand when the new content goes live.

Additionally, the developer has informed that Idris Elba will join the panel to provide further insights into Solomon Reed, the central character of the Phantom Liberty DLC. Elba portrays Solomon Reed in the game, making it intriguing to hear what he has to say about the character.

Apart from that, the developer will also discuss more content, including radios and new abilities. It will be worth seeing what new abilities are added to the game with this new DLC.

CD Projekt Red has also hinted at some surprises that they'll be talking about during the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Night City Wire livestream. The nature of these surprises remains undisclosed at the moment, but there's a possibility of a surprise update in store.

Overall, there's a lot of hype surrounding Phantom Liberty. While the base game was a disaster at launch, hopefully, the developer won't make the same mistake with the new DLC.