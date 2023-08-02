CDPR suggests you "create your own V" and start from the beginning for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion allows players a few ways to get into the upcoming story. However, in an exclusive interview with CD Projekt RED’s Pawel Sasko, it is recommended new players start from the beginning. It’s not required or necessary, but that way, players really immerse themselves in the world instead of just starting with the brand-new content.

However, some players may have already beaten the game multiple times, so they implemented another option for those people. While you don’t necessarily have to start at the beginning, the CD Projekt RED developer thinks for newcomers, it’s the best option.

CDPR recommends new players start at the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077 instead of skipping to Phantom Liberty

“For those new to Cyberpunk 2077, I totally recommend starting from the very beginning! Start by creating your own V, diving into the story of the base game, seeing what it has to offer, meeting Johnny Silverhand for the first time, finding your way through Night City. . .”

In an exclusive interview with Pawel Sasko, Quest Director for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, he recommended newcomers start at the beginning. The story of Cyberpunk is a deep one, and meeting Johnny Silverhand and exploring the vast Night City is the best way to approach the game.

After all, the Phantom Liberty expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 takes place parallel to the main story. Starting with the new content could leave players without important context for the story.

They need to play through a certain amount of events to see the expansion content kick-off. This happens when V receives a call from a mysterious Netrunner who wants to help them out, according to Sasko:

“For this call to happen, you will need to advance through the main storyline first. You’ll need to get to Pacifica and meet with the Voodoo Boys.”

After players have done this, they’ll get the call and can officially begin the Phantom Liberty story. It’s up to them whether they dive into this story now or wait until later.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, after all, all about player choice, from how and when you play missions. If one wants to head into Dogtown, that’s entirely up to them.

Night City has plenty to see and do - explore these things before diving into the expansion (Image via CD Projekt RED)

However, for the players that have already played through the game, whether once or multiple times, there’s another option. They can hit “Skip to Phantom Liberty” after launching the game. They can do this as a new player too, but it’s not recommended. Here’s what the quest director said about this option:

“In this variant, we simulate the save game for you and finish only the quests that are necessary — that means you’re able to play Phantom Liberty immediately together with the rest of the base game.”

Pawel also stated that players can use their current characters and builds, on any save made before the ending of the game. They can just jump into the expansion content, depending on the progress they've made, of course. Ultimately, the way they approach the expansion and when is up to them - provided they’re deep enough into the story to unlock it.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will release on September 26, 2023, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.