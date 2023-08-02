"The possibility for the player to craft the story" CDPR opens up about their narrative goals in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

One dev of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has opened up to Sportskeeda about the forthcoming expansion. The overall narrative and how players approach the open-world game was one of several topics discussed. What makes it great is how in the original release, players could tackle their missions in a variety of ways. You weren’t confined to just one path, and that won't change in the expansion.

Pawel Sasko, Quest Director, recently spoke to Sportskeeda about what players can expect in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. What was interesting about this is that it appears players might have even more freedom than ever before.

“Non-linear storytelling, the possibility for the player to craft the story the way they want, and to find multiple solutions to problems that the story focuses on — those are the cornerstones of how we write storylines.”

CDPR talks about narrative focus in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC

In our recent exclusive interview with CD Projekt RED, we learned a great deal about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. One thing that makes the development team so great is how they focus on non-linear storytelling.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is an open one, and more often than not, you have a variety of tools at your disposal. Missions don’t always have to involve running and gunning. You can hack and talk your way through many of life’s problems in Night City. Sasko confirmed that this would not change in Phantom Liberty, either.

CDPR confirmed that the narrative and how you solve problems will continue to be open and varied (Image via CD Projekt RED)

In fact, it might go even further than ever before. He didn’t spoil anything, but his response was interesting on player choice and narrative focus:

“In fact, we might have even gone a bit further with that kind of approach, meaning that the story the expansion brings and the characters… Not much turns out to be like what it seemed initially, so the decisions you need to make might seem even more significant than they were in the base game.”

The things players do and say in Phantom Liberty will continue to have importance and weight in the main story, and that’s a good thing. No matter how you solve the missions that go down, V is going to have to make some incredibly tough choices.

This expansion promises to bring some truly intense decisions to players this fall (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Players who dive into Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion are going to have more than just simple missions with no consequences. The story sounds like it will offer quite a few twists and turns while still letting players control the outcome of events in a way that suits them the best.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on September 26, 2023, on Microsoft X|S, Playstation 5, and PCs. Pawel Sasko also highlighted major gameplay changes coming to the Phantom Liberty expansion.