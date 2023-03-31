Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC gameplay showcase window revealed

After the success of Cyberpunk 2077, publisher CD Projekt RED announced the Phantom Liberty DLC last year. The studio is set to finally unveil new details about the upcoming expansion in June 2023. The game's official social media page recently unveiled this news. It is not clear if the publisher intends to host a Night Wire livestream as it did for the base game. However, fans should receive the details as time goes on.

As of now, we'll just have to wait a bit longer. However, this news is still bound to excite fans.

Could Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty finally get a release date?

For starters, the June 2023 window coincides with E3 2023. E3 stands for Electronic Entertainment Expo and is one of gaming's biggest annual showcases. Given CDPR has to make an impression on fans after the controversial launch of the base game, this could be a good opportunity. E3 is often teeming with game announcements and reveals, so it is likely we could get a release date or at least a confirmed launch window for the game.

Thus far, the Poland-based publisher has only revealed a couple of teaser trailers for the game. Phantom Liberty is described as taking inspiration from the spy-thriller genre. It will be set in a brand new district of Night City, the sprawling backdrop of Cyberpunk 2077. Players will be thrust into an espionage mission across the lawless sci-fi dystopia. Furthermore, actor Idris Elba will take on the role of Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the New United States of America - and he seems to be playing a major role in the narrative as well.

Phantom Liberty is also slated to be a premium DLC, so it will be paid. The upside is that CDPR aims to deliver something on the level of its Witcher 3 DLCs - like Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine. In other words, the upcoming expansion will also be a rich story-driven RPG experience. There will be new missions to undertake, unique locations to explore, and foes to take down. That's without even touching on new weapons, bosses, and more.

The Phantom Liberty expansion will be launching on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. As such, last-gen platforms will be missing out. The base Cyberpunk 2077 game, meanwhile, is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

