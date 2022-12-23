5 games to try out if you enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. It's a first-person action role-playing game (RPG) set in the future with flying cars and human augmentation.

Players take on the role of V, who tries to climb the criminal ranks and make it big. Eventually they get captured by Johnny Silverhand and get thrown into a grand conspiracy that could end in many ways.

The game unfortunately launched in a horrendous state, filled with bugs and performance issues. It was downright unplayable for most people. Since then, the game has received a multitude of fixes and updates along with DLC, which have improved the game quite a bit.

Five games similar to Cyberpunk 2077

Many players who have completed the game might be looking for more that provide a similar gaming experience. So, here's a list of five games like Cyberpunk 2077:

1) Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

A civil war breaks out in northern Tamriel, as the High Elves have banned the worship of Talos, the local God and war hero. Dragons appear out of nowhere to bring about the end of the world. Only the Dragonborn can prevent the catastrophe and save the world.

Skyrim drops the player into a world heavily inspired by Norse mythology and Viking lore. From beautiful environments to jaw-dropping scores, everything's meant to immerse the player in its world. The action adventure title has been out for almost a decade but still gets massive player support in the form of mods every month.

2) Witcher 3

Witcher 3 is one of those games every player should try at least once. It's also made by the same people who made Cyberpunk 2077.

Witcher 3 is an open-world RPG led by Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural abilities. He's sent to search for his adopted daughter, Ciri, who is being pursued by dangerous other worldly beings known as the Wild Hunt.

The game is critically acclaimed and loved by hordes of fans. It has also received some of the best expansions in gaming history and recently got its Next Gen update.

3) Outer Worlds

The game is set in a world where capitalist corporate companies rule over entire planets, exploiting their residents and resources.

The game maturely explores the consequences of such a world while letting players come to conclusions to complex moral dilemmas. The story is still filled with humour, though.

Developed by Obsidian Studios, the gameplay can feel similar to Fallout, but the game has its own unique weapon skills and weapon systems. It also lets players customise the behaviour of their companions during battle.

4) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Like Cyberpunk 2077, this game is set in a futuristic cyberpunk dystopia where augmented humans are discriminated against.

It's a stealth action RPG that's a sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Players control Adam Jensen, who has secret augmentations planted in him after a bombing.

He heads out to the city of Prague to investigate and is soon caught up in a revolution.

5) Ghostrunner

Also set in a Cyberpunk dystopia, Ghostrunner cleanly captures the essence of being a cyber ninja.

Set in a first person perspective, players need to parkour their way through complex platforming areas while dealing with enemies as quickly as possible. It can't be stressed enough how much speed is integral to victory.

Players control a cybernetically enhanced ninja who wakes up with no memories. He eventually gets wrapped up in conflicts between the governing forces and the war of a struggling resistance.

While there is no game exactly like Cyberpunk 2077, a lot of games can still capture the feel or mechanics of it. The games mentioned in the list all provide something worthwhile while maintaining similarities to Cyberpunk 2077.

Poll : 0 votes