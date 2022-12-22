The Witcher 3 Next Gen (December 22) PC Hotfix: Overall stability improvement, and fixes to photo mode

The Witcher 3 Next Gen just got another hotfix for the PC platform, where the changes are aimed at improving some of the stability that many players have been encountering.

The next generation update of the CD Projekt Red’s RPG introduced a significant number of bugs, glitches, as well as performance issues that players across all the major platforms of PC, PlayStation, and Xbox are facing.

The Witcher @witchergame We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. It further improves the overall stability and introduces fixes to photo mode, Arabic language in the game, toxicity bug, Steam Deck and more. The game version won’t change. We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. It further improves the overall stability and introduces fixes to photo mode, Arabic language in the game, toxicity bug, Steam Deck and more. The game version won’t change. https://t.co/Cz8NHE9jfs

While the developers have introduced a few fixes a couple of days ago, they did not completely root out all the problems that players were facing, especially on PC.

Fortunately, The Witcher 3 Next Gen gets another hotfix today for PC, which is particularly aimed at improving the overall stability of the game in the system. Additionally, it will also fix several Photmode bugs along with the Arabic language in the game, and toxicity bugs.

Changes will make their way to the Steam Deck as well and the console will be getting some performance patches for The Witcher 3 Next Gen this time around.

The Witcher 3 Next Gen had a shaky launch

The Witcher 3 Next Gen was one of the most anticipated updates that franchise fans have been waiting for quite some time now. The patch enhanced the graphics of the game significantly while at the same time introducing a few new features, as well as a brand new side quest.

However, new playable content was not the only thing that the update brought with it, as players on all the major platforms were facing game-breaking bugs and glitches from the very first day that the update went live.

PC players in particular were facing errors that were instantly crashing the game and forcing players to restart it over and over again.

PlayStation players, on the other hand, were facing “Missing DLC” errors, where the game was failing to detect the installed DLC files in the system.

While the update overall was incredible, the bugs that the patch brought with it were something that ruined the experiences of many in the community. It was one of the biggest reasons why The Witch 3 Next Gen got mixed reviews from many critics.

Fortunately, CD Projekt Red is aware of all the performance errors that players have been facing across all the platforms. They have recently updated the community that over the next several days they will be rolling out small hotfixes to try and fix them all.

The December 22, 2022, hotfix is one of the many performance patches that the developers have in mind, hopefully, the upcoming ones are not that far behind.

Poll : 0 votes