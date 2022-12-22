The Witcher 3 Next Gen “Missing DLC” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has had an incredibly successful launch. Franchise fans are booting up the game once again to experience some fresh features, better graphics, and a completely new side quest.

However, new content is not the only thing that players received when the new patch went live. The game is also riddled with a fair number of bugs and performance issues.

The Witcher @witchergame



If not, you have some catching up to do! No time like the present — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just received a next-gen update and you can get it on White Orchard, Novigrad, Oxenfurt, Kaer Trolde, Beauclair. Do these names ring a bell?If not, you have some catching up to do! No time like the present — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just received a next-gen update and you can get it on @PlayStation and @Xbox stores for 40% off White Orchard, Novigrad, Oxenfurt, Kaer Trolde, Beauclair. Do these names ring a bell?If not, you have some catching up to do! No time like the present — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just received a next-gen update and you can get it on @PlayStation and @Xbox stores for 40% off https://t.co/PuChQb7BpR

While many of these glitches are not entirely game-breaking and are easier to deal with, certain errors are incredibly annoying. One example is the “Missing DLC while loading a save” error, where the game does not recognize the DLC files in the installation directory when booting up a save file.

Many in the community seem to be facing this problem. Unfortunately, there is no permanent fix to the bug apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Today’s guide, therefore, goes over all the things you can do to deal with the “Missing DLC” error in The Witcher 3 Next Gen.

Re-installing The Witcher 3 Next Gen and other fixes that could help solve the “Missing DLC” error in the game

As mentioned earlier, the “Missing DLC” error in The Witcher 3 Next Gen is one of the most annoying issues that players are currently dealing with. Many in the community have suggested that it’s primarily faced by PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users when their console is not set as the Primary Console.

Listed below are a few fixes you can try to solve the problem in the game,

1) Setting your PS4 as Primary Console

To set your PS4 as the Primary Console, you must make your way to the PS Network or the Account Manager section of the Settings on the console’s Home screen.

Here, you must click on the option that says “Activate as your Primary PS4.” This will automatically start a process that will enable your console to be the Primary one in the game.

2) Setting your PS5 as Primary Console

To your PS5 as the Primary Console, you must first select the Users and Accounts option. This will lead you to another set of choices. You have to pick the Other option.

You will then need to click on Console Sharing & Offline Play. This will give you the option called Enable, which will automatically allow you to set your PS5 as the primary console.

If The Witcher 3 Nex Gen “Missing DLC” error is caused due to your console not being set as the primary one, this will more than likely fix the issue.

3) Re-install the game

If the above steps do not fix the issue, you can always look to re-install the game. Re-installing will fix a majority of the issues that a game faces, and this might also be the case for The Witcher 3 Next Gen bugs and errors.

4) Wait for a patch

CD Projekt Red is aware of the various performance issues that players are facing after the new update, and the developers will soon come up with a hotfix. If the above steps do not work for you, you are advised to wait for a new patch.

Poll : 0 votes