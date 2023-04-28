Summer Game Fest 2023 will feature Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty hands-on sessions

After the success of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED announced the Phantom Liberty DLC for future release. The publisher has now confirmed that a hands-on press preview will be featured at Summer Game Fest 2023 as part of the Play Days event in June 2023. During the occasion, the developers will offer a debut look at the upcoming story expansion for 2020's massive open-world RPG.

Furthermore, the confirmed showcase will also allow content creators to get an exclusive look at the DLC before its release.

ICYMI, we'll start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June!At @summergamefest: Play Days, we'll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We're also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned!

However, fans have not been forgotten either. CD Projekt RED promises many opportunities in the future for Cyberpunk 2077's community when gamers will get a taste of the DLC. However, concrete details for the same are yet to be confirmed.

When can players look forward to the Summer Game Fest 2023 preview for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Summer Game Fest 2023 is set to happen on June 8, 2023 and will take place from 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/12:30 am IST. Players can expect to see various game announcements and new details for upcoming titles from studios around the world. The Play Days event, on the other hand, allows attendees access to a show floor brimming with game demos ranging from indie to AAA.

If last year's Summer Game Fest was any indication, the upcoming Play Days will be a relatively small event compared to the likes of E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo). Since Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC preview showcase will only be for press and content creators, it will likely take place behind closed doors. The publisher did the same for the base game before its launch back in 2020.

As such, gamers can look forward to gameplay impressions from major outlets. But what could CD Projekt RED imply by "hands-on opportunities for the community?" It is unlikely that the game will receive a live demo for PC and consoles. This line of thought leads fans to believe that there will be public demos at future events as well.

At this point in time, E3 2023 is canceled, but there are other gaming events over the course of 2023 to look forward to. Gamescom in August and PAX West in September are excellent opportunities to let players experience everything that has changed and improved in Phantom Liberty.

The DLC is set to launch sometime in 2023 as a paid expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

