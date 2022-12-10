Idris Elba set to arrive in Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023

CD Projekt Red dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC that's set to arrive in 2023. Earlier this year, the company released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. However, not much was revealed in that trailer.

During The Game Awards 2022, the company released a new trailer featuring Idris Elba. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to arrive sometime next year and will feature an extended storyline. It will probably carry the story forward from where the original game left off currently.

What role will Idris Elba play in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty , a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. https://t.co/jjTuv5PDXA

As seen in the trailer, Idris Elba will be playing the role of Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA. Idris is being portrayed as the only person that players can trust in the storyline. This expansion will be a spy thriller as mentioned by CD Projekt Red.

Moreover, the events in the DLC will be based in a new district in Night City. Interestingly enough, Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news for a number of reasons. Announced initially in 2012, the game finally released in 2020. However, the launch was beyond problematic as the game was unplayable at launch. Although the developers did release a lot of patches that sorted out most of the issues, it did take a considerable amount of time.

With the launch of this new DLC, CD Projekt Red will be looking to avoid the issues that happened during the launch of the title itself. Given that the community is already excited about the upcoming DLC, an unplayable title would be really detrimental to the game at this point.

Cyberpunk 2077 received a new breath of life after the Edgerunners update came into play. The update was based on the Edgerunners series that went live on Netflix a few months ago. Although the update did not add any new storyline content, it added some really interesting cosmetics that were seen in the series itself.

Not much is known about this upcoming Phantom Liberty update. Based on the information that's been made available till now, the new DLC will feature a brand new storyline and a new set of characters. While the trailer does confirm the presence of Johnny Silverhand, his overall involvement in the plot is still unclear. Further, given that this DLC will feature a new set of characters, V's involvement in the overall scenario is unclear as well.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will only be available on next-gen consoles and PCs, indicating that the specifications required to run the title smoothly will be high. There's no specific date for the release, however, players can expect it to launch sometime within the first quarter of 2023.

However, this is just speculation for now. Given that there's no confirmation from the developers yet, it's hard to put a finger on the date. More information surrounding this expansion should be available early next year, including a potential release date and more interesting details about the storyline that will be seen in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

