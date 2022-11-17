Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is nominated for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2022: How to vote for it

Anime fans might be pleased to learn that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been nominated in the Best Adaptation category at The Game Awards 2022.

This is a well-deserved nomination since the show is critically acclaimed. Just for perspective, the anime has an impressive rating of 8.7/10 on MyAnimeList with over 243,000 votes. It also has a 100% rating from critics and 96% from users on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you're a fan of the show and want to see it win an award, this guide should help you out. After all, it does have some steep competition.

How to vote for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to win Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2022

Best Adaptation is the 25th category at The Game Awards 2022, and it features the following works as nominations:

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Cuphead Show!

Uncharted

Many of these options have a good chance of winning the award. Hence, it is imperative that you vote if you want one of them to win.

This guide will focus on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, specifically on how you can vote for it. You might need a link to The Game Awards 2022's official website for this, so here it is:

If you're not already logged in, you need to click on the "SIGN IN" button in the top-right corner of the screen. Once you click on that button, you will have the option to log in via one of the following options:

Twitter

Twitch

Facebook

Google

Select any of the four options. Once you're logged in, it's time to start voting. You have two options here:

View all categories and just select the Best Adaptation section. Start Voting and place your vote for every section.

Either method works, but the following section will focus on the Best Adaptation award.

Best Adaptation

These are the options (Image via TGA)

Voting for something in The Game Awards 2022 is very easy. Simply click on the orange "VOTE" button for the entity that you want to win. If you misclick, do not worry. Clicking on any of the options will cancel your previous selection and allow you to pick something else.

In this case, you might wish to vote for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in the Best Adaptation category. The show is obviously derived from Cyberpunk 2077, but those who have never played the game can still feel free to give the anime some appreciation by voting for it.

What a successful vote looks like on The Game Awards 2022 website (Image via TGA)

A successful vote will resemble something similar to the above photo. Once you're done with this category, you can move on to other parts of The Game Awards 2022 or opt to leave the website altogether. As long as you see "VOTED PLACED," you're good to go.

The results will be announced on December 8, 2022. This is when you will find out whether Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has won the Best Adaptation award.

