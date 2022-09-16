Why you should watch the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime

Many fans eagerly looked forward to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime and its debut did not disappoint. The first detail some people might ask is, "Is it worth watching?" While the show won't appeal to everybody, it is vital to mention that it excels in several categories:

Top-tier visuals

Excellent sound design

Memorable characters and interactions

Best of all, it has excellent reviews across various online sites. For example, its IMDb rating is 8.7 out of 10, which is quite stellar for a TV show.

Note: This article will avoid major spoilers. Some people don't like to be spoiled, and the show is new enough that they might have succeeded in avoiding it thus far.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a great new show that every anime fan should check out

An example of how great the backgrounds tend to look in this show (Image via Studio Trigger)

It's necessary to state what makes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners a worthwhile watch. The first detail to note is that it has extremely good visuals that are usually not seen in the vast majority of other anime. Unsurprisingly, most of the aesthetics seen in the show excellently represent the Cyberpunk genre.

It wouldn't be hyperbole to say that this show is one of the best-looking anime of all time. The sheer amount of effort put into Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's visuals is exemplary. However, readers should know that it's not just a pretty show.

Everything else is pretty good. Here is a quick rundown of other aspects of the show that are worth praising:

Character designs

Cyberpunk thematic

Good music

Voice acting

Execution of mature themes without seeming hokey

Memorable plot

Aspects of the show that won't appeal to everybody

There are some things worth addressing that won't appeal to everybody (Image via Studio Trigger)

Now that readers have a general idea of what's executed well, it's worth mentioning a few aspects of the anime that some may not like. Here is a quick rundown:

Raunchy scenes (including actual nudity)

Gore

Pacing can be a bit too quick sometimes

The first two reasons are merely subjective. On the flipside, it's refreshing to see a mature anime like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It's also understandable that some people don't want to see lewd actions or blood all over the place. If the latter is the case for you, then this show isn't your cup of tea.

Even if those mature themes are right up your alley, it is worth mentioning that the pacing sometimes seems a little bit off. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has a good story that can seem rushed at times. Since this article is intended to be spoiler-free, specific examples can't be listed.

Terrific community reception

Its current scores on Rotten Tomatoes (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Here is a short list of various community-based websites with their reception of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 96%

96% IMDb: 8.7 out of 10

8.7 out of 10 MyAnimeList: 8.7 out of 10

98% of Google Users had also liked the show by the time this article was written. Furthermore, there are several specific websites praising Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, so readers won't find any shortage of compliments for the show.

If one wishes to see this anime, it's available on Netflix. It's even been on the top ten trending since it debuted, a feat that most shows could only dream of achieving. If one is still unsure, they are advised to check out its official trailer.

