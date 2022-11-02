8 of the best Cyberpunk Edgerunners characters

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the best new anime introduced in 2022, especially on the Netflix platform. The show was based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, yet it had many characters who weren't in the title. This list will focus on some of the best characters in the anime, including any who crossed over from the video game.

As far as "best" goes, this ranking will primarily focus on how memorable the character was in the show's context. The show only had ten episodes, but a lot happened in all ten. Plenty of good characterization was seen, with both laughter and tragedy being bountiful in the series.

8) Falco

His appearance is reminiscent of Charles Bronson (Image via Studio Trigger)

Falco is essentially a background character in his first few appearances before becoming significant toward the final few episodes. He's the getaway driver for David's crew and one of the two members to survive the finale alongside Lucy.

He's loyal to the gang until the end. Not to mention, he seems to have quite a strong bond with Kiwi since he gets angry when Maine hits her. Sadly, that relationship isn't explored too much within the show.

Falco is nowhere near as hateable as the upcoming two characters, although all of the other characters afterward stand out more compared to him.

7) Adam Smasher

He's way out of David's league (Image via Studio Trigger)

Although his video game counterpart can be somewhat of an anti-climax boss, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners version of Adam Smasher is absurdly powerful. So much so that he easily defeats David Martinez at his strongest, a feat no other character could do in the anime.

Adam Smasher is barely around, but there are moments he makes a significant impact on the show. Stomping poor Rebecca, executing David, and causing havoc all over the city made him a very easy character to hate, making him a rather well-written character overall.

Not to mention, he's pretty memorable in the video game too.

6) Faraday

His four eyes are his most notable feature (Image via Studio Trigger)

Faraday is another interesting villain who is easy to hate, especially since he manipulated Kiwi to betray the crew in Cyberpunk Edgerunners. His ambition to reach the top of the corporate ladder in Night City leads him to ultimately cause David's demise and a colossal mess up for Arasaka.

Unfortunately for him, he experiences a very brutal death for his troubles. He's one of the main villains in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, so his end is a bit cathartic for fans. On a related note, it was also pretty funny seeing him try to boss Adam Smasher around.

5) Doc

He's in it for the Eddies (Image via Studio Trigger)

The unnamed doctor, simply called "Doc," is an interesting minor character with a significant impact on Cyberpunk Edgerunners. He's the one who inserts the Sandevistan into David, which in turn makes Maine and the gang find the kid.

Past that, Doc is a quirky character who loves BDs in a very memorable introduction. As strange as that is, he's also capable of installing new hardware on people even though he lacks a license and doesn't use painkillers. To Doc's credit, he's extremely good at what he does.

It was also sweet to see him make it clear to David that he would die of Cyberpsychosis. Sadly, David ignores his warning.

4) Maine

The former leader (Image via Studio Trigger)

Maine was the former leader of the main gang. He's a stern boss known for being fair to everybody on his team, including David, who took his Sandevistan. Their initial meeting was awkward since Maine was antagonistic toward the young boy, but Maine eventually took David under his wing.

Unfortunately, he is always seeking to become much stronger than he currently is. That leads him to become the first member of the crew to undergo Cyberpsychosis. He becomes more abusive toward his team, eventually getting into a crazed state resulting in him offing his lover, Dorio.

His dream eventually leads David to follow the same path, including the same fate of dying while undergoing Cyberpsychosis in Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

3) David Martinez

A thousand-yard stare (Image via Studio Trigger)

The main protagonist of Cyberpunk Edgerunners is, unsurprisingly, a very memorable character within the anime. He starts as a delinquent kid who doesn't want to go to school but chooses to do so for the mother he loves. After her tragic death, he eventually teams up with Lucy, which results in him joining Maine's crew after Lucy initially betrayed David.

His relationship with Lucy is a significant part of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, especially since their miscommunication involving Tanaka's data leads to the crew's eventual demise. David eventually has to save her, although it ultimately costs him his life.

David Martinez was an entertaining protagonist with several good moments, although the following two characters are arguably more fan-favorite options.

2) Rebecca

For many Cyberpunk Edgerunners fans, Rebecca was the star of the show. This minor, nearly 20-year-old character captured many fans' hearts with her boisterous personality and undying loyalty to David. Her unrequited love for David was a bit sad for some fans, primarily since it resulted in her getting squished by Adam Smasher.

Still, she's a ton of fun whenever she's on-screen. It's almost hard to believe that CD Projekt Red wanted Studio Trigger to get rid of the character initially, but the studio was adamant about keeping her.

Many Cyberpunk 2077 gamers also loved using her shotgun to dispose of Adam Smasher, especially after they watched Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

1) Lucy

Lucy obtaining her dream (Image via Studio Trigger)

The main heroine of Cyberpunk Edgerunners is an excellent character with believable flaws. At first, it seemed like she didn't love David and just fooled him so Maine could get his Sandevistan back. However, it becomes readily apparent that she truly loves him as the series progresses.

Her poor communication skills lead to several problems within the series, yet there is still something charming about the character. She has a tragic backstory and loses David in the end. At least Lucy fulfills her dream of making it to the moon, making the ending of Cyberpunk Edgerunners very bittersweet.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

