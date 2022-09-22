Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners build guide: How to play as Maine

The Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been making a lot of buzz recently, mostly due to its stellar storytelling and an impeccable atmosphere that brings to life the true essence of CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action role-playing game. The show is filled with a plethora of references, Easter eggs from the game and even a few from the original table-top RPG created by Mike Pondsmith.

Edgerunners' narrative is the most praised aspect of the anime, with some fans even considering it to be superior to the actual game itself. Edgerunners' immersive and fascinating story is courtesy of its many fun and equally intriguing characters, who look and feel like they've come straight out of the game with abilities, skills, cybernetic enhancements, and weapons ripped directly from Cyberpunk 2077.

Due to the fact that most characters in the show use the same tools and attributes available in the game, it is fairly easy to replicate most characters from the show in Cyberpunk 2077, creating some really unique and fun-to-use builds. One of the most fun characters to center a build around is Maine, a former soldier turned ruthless mercenary who is trying to make it big in Night City.

How to play as Edgerunners' Maine in Cyberpunk 2077

Maine is a ruthless killing machine and is easily one of the most powerful characters in the show. The character is loaded with strength-increasing cybernetic enhancements and is not shy to showcase his brute strength to anyone who dares to challenge him.

Maine's build is a lot tankier than David, the show's protagonist, or his friend Lucyna, both of whom are mostly reliant on Cybernetic weapons such as Gorilla Arms or the Monowire. Maine's build focuses heavily on damage resistance, immunities to passive affinities, and heavy health regen for faster recovery against damage received.

Out of all the characters in the show, Maine is the most consistent with the choice of weaponry he uses, including the projectile launch system and his trusty shotgun that he switches with the dual smart shotguns later on in the story.

Cyberwares necessary for the Maine build in Cyberpunk 2077

Here are the necessary cybernetic augments for the Maine build in Cyberpunk 2077:

Arms:

Projectile Launch System

Cyberware:

Kerenzikov

Bionic Joints

Titanium Plating

The Cyberwares chosen for the build are specifically required for providing additional defense against all forms of damage. The Kerenzikov grants faster reflexes and the ability to slow down time during combat, the Bionic Joints allow for reduced recoil on weapons that is necessary for the heavy shotguns used in this build, and lastly, Titanium Plating is needed for a boost in defense.

Weapons for the Maine build in Cyberpunk 2077

For the weapons, the best early option is to pick up the L-69 ZHUO smart shotgun, which has considerably high damage and allows for more precise shooting with the reduced recoil augmentation. Players can also pick the upgraded and more powerful version of the smart shotgun, called BA XING CHONG, which deals tremendous amounts of damage but has far more recoil than its lower-tier counterpart.

Attributes necessary for the Maine build in Cyberpunk 2077

The skills used for the Maine build are a mix of the David Martinez and Rebecca builds. A combination of Body and Reflexes allows players to wield heavier and powerful weapons like Rebecca, while also using some really gnarly cybernetic abilities similar to that of David's.

The attribute distribution is as follows:

Body: 18

18 Reflexes: 15

15 Technical Ability: 18

18 Cool: 16

The two most important abilities to factor into the build are "Coldest Blood" and "Cold and Calculating" under the Cold Blood tree. These two skills will allow players to stack heaps of damage with every single shotgun round fired at the enemy.

Besides this, players should also stack points into abilities in Reflexes and Body to further increase defensive attributes and base damage from the Projectile Launch System.

The Maine build is easily the most fun to use during combat in Cyberpunk 2077, in part due to its overreliance on brute strength and heavy weaponry, without compromising on defense. All of this allows players to basically trade blows with the enemy without ever needing to hide behind cover.

