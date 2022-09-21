Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunner build guide: How to play as Lucy

Cyberpunk 2077's most recent update – Edgerunners – includes a lot of exciting changes to the game, including new cosmetics inspired by the Netflix anime and a host of hidden Easter eggs. Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners is being widely praised for its art direction and storyline, as well as how it all connects back to the game itself.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Here is a brand new



Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes twitch.tv/cdprojektred Are YOU strong enough...?Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes Are YOU strong enough...? Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes ➡ twitch.tv/cdprojektred https://t.co/MDR1E4CbWe

Edgerunners boasts some really great characters that each possess unique skills and abilities that can easily be recreated in the game. One of the most interesting and enigmatic characters of the show is Lucyna Kushinada or Lucy.

Boasting some really impressive Monowire skills and a wide array of Netrunner tools and hacks, she is one of the most deadly and powerful characters in the anime. From protagonist David Martinez to Cyberpsychos, characters from the Netflix anime and their abilities can easily be translated into exciting builds in Cyberpunk 2077.

Here's how players can play as Lucy from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to play as Lucyna Kushinada or Lucy in Cyberpunk 2077

Lucyna's primary weapon of choice is Monowire, which she uses to slice through her enemies. She also uses optical camo, allowing her to camouflage herself in order to evade a group of people. She also has access to reflex enhancing skills, which can easily be replicated in the game by allocating points in the Reflexes and Ninjutsu tree.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



A mysterious netrunner who guides David into the underworld of Night City. She considers the city a prison and dreams of escaping to the moon.

#Edgerunners LucyA mysterious netrunner who guides David into the underworld of Night City. She considers the city a prison and dreams of escaping to the moon. LucyA mysterious netrunner who guides David into the underworld of Night City. She considers the city a prison and dreams of escaping to the moon. 🌕#Edgerunners https://t.co/Dsz49nfaE6

Here are everything players will need in order to create a Lucy build in Cyberpunk 2077:

Arms: Monowire

Monowire Cyberdeck: Netwatch Netdriver MK. 5

In terms of raw power, Monowire is basically the strongest melee weapon in Cyberpunk 2077, which also scales with Reflexes. Monowire is a long-range and high DPS weapon, which makes for a fun playthrough, given the right set of skills and attributes.

In the first few episodes of Edgerunners, Lucy easily evades a group of people and camouflages herself, using some form of optical camo, which was recently added to the game. Players can pick up Optical Camo Cyberware for 28,000 eddies from the Ripperdoc in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo. The Ripperdoc also sells rare and legendary versions of the same Optical Camo, which can be useful deep into the game.

To improve the base build, players can use the Kerenzikov, which allows them to aim and shoot while sliding or dodging, and the Maneuvering System to perform mid-air dodges. Both modifications are available from the Ripperdoc in Arroyo, Santo Domingo. Players can also select other Cyberware from the Ripperdoc in Pacifica, like the Ex-Disk for more RAM, Visual Cortex Support for more critical damage, and Heal On Kill.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Wanna get to know her better? You'll get your chance real soon on Lucy? Preem runner, peerless in more than one way. Might look innocent, but piss her off and she'll flatline you in a heartbeat.Wanna get to know her better? You'll get your chance real soon on @netflix — September 13th. Lucy? Preem runner, peerless in more than one way. Might look innocent, but piss her off and she'll flatline you in a heartbeat.Wanna get to know her better? You'll get your chance real soon on @netflix — September 13th. https://t.co/MMmHCeJ9MU

For stats, players should focus mostly on the Ninjutsu tree and the Reflexes. A few points on Intelligence will also help in increasing the base damage of Monowire, while giving the build a few cool passive buffs during combat. The stats that players should focus on are as follows:

Reflexes:

Blades: Deathbolt and Fiery Blast for increased movement speed, health regeneration and increaased damage.

Intelligence:

Breach Protocol: Mass Vulnerability for increased quickhack damage and reduced enemy resistance.

Quickhacking: Subliminal Message, Critical Error, and Bloodware for increased quickhack damage.

Cool:

Ninjutsu: Crouching Tiger and Ghost.

Cold Blood: Cold Blood, Blood Brawl, and Predator.

Body:

Athletics: Steel and Chrome for substatial increase to Monowire damage.

The Edgerunners anime is a fantastic representation of how in-depth and exciting the storyline of Cyberpunk 2077 can be. Although the game had its fair share of technical hiccups after its launch, it never failed to amaze players with its narrative depth and cast of characters, delivering a truly memorable story.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023. I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty https://t.co/UveFE17CBx

It remains to be seen how the upcoming story expansion, Phantom Liberty shapes out, and whether it tops the already stellar narrative experience of the base game and now, the Netflix anime adaptation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far