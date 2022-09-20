How Edgerunners is revitalizing the Cyberpunk 2077 playerbase across all platforms

The release of the Edgerunners anime has revitalized interest in Cyberpunk 2077. This claim is based on the number of concurrent players for the game on Steam. Although the anime may not be the only reason for the game's recent popularity, it certainly has a vital role to play.

Produced by Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was released worldwide on September 13. Developed in a collaborative effort by Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, the anime has been receiving stunning accolades worldwide. The praise isn't limited to high scores from critics, and the anime has also been well-received by a casual audience. More importantly, it has increased interest in the game it's based on.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Cyberpunk 2077 just hit nearly 70k Concurrent Players on Steam, the highest player count it's had since January 2021, 1 month after launch!



This comes alongside the release of the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners



This will be welcome news for CD Projekt Red following the game's rocky launch. Nothing went as planned, and the Polish game makers faced class-action lawsuits over the game. Since then, Cyberpunk 2077 has changed a lot, but many haven't been able to see past the initial wave of negative press. Thankfully, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners seems to have provided a much-needed boost to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 numbers have seen a drastic spike following the success of the Edgerunners anime

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is only loosely based on the game as it follows a different timeline. The story revolves around a young boy, David, and how he ends up overextending on augmentations. While the core content of the anime differs from the game, the two have a number of similarities.

The popularity of the anime has rekindled the interest of fans, but there have also been some significant changes made to the game recently.

The anime's release was followed by the 1.6 Edgerunners update for Cyberpunk 2077. This is the game's only major update since the next-gen update. Patch 1.6 brought some much-needed improvements, new weapons, and more.

New content is always a welcome addition, and Cyberpunk 2077 has scope for replayability since players can follow unique builds and pursue a variety of endings.

The Edgerunners update was coupled with a 50% discount on Cyberpunk 2077, available on all platforms (including Steam). The timely discount likely had an impact on the game's popularity as well. Fans of the anime that haven't previously heard about the game are more likely to pick it up if it's on sale.

Shows based on video games always bring attention to the titles they're based on. The Witcher and Arcane had a similar impact on their respective franchises, and the Edgerunners anime appears to be having the same positive effect on Cyberpunk 2077.

The anime has created hype with its execution and has introduced a new audience to the game. It may have even inspired older players of Cyberpunk 2077 to give the game another go. Additionally, the discount on the game has ensured that the title remains accessible to anyone who might be interested in getting it after watching the anime.

