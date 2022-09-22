Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners build guide: How to play as Rebecca and get her shotgun

The recently released Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners, is being praised left and right by both critics and fans of CD PROJEKT RED's open-world action game. The show features a relatively brief but immersive and spectacular storytelling that rivals the game that it is based on.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners

A: Yes!



Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think!

#Edgerunners Q: Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have English dubbing?A: Yes!Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think! Q: Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have English dubbing?A: Yes! Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think! 👇#Edgerunners https://t.co/oBFT3WmAFd

One of the best aspects of Edgerunner’s story is its intriguing cast of characters, from the enigmatic protagonist David Martinez and his charming friend Lucyna Kushinada, to a plethora of side characters.

Every character in Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners features their own set of skills, attributes, and cybernetic enhancements that players can easily replicate in the game to come up with some really fun to use builds.

One such character from the Netflix anime adaptation is Rebecca, who is not only a powerful and capable force but also boasts a signature shotgun, which was recently added to the game via the Edgerunners update.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



The Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! Night City at nightThe Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! Night City at night 🌇The Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! https://t.co/aC52QkOH4M

Here is a quick guide on how to play as Rebecca and get her iconic shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to play as Edgerunner's Rebecca in Cyberpunk 2077

Rebecca is one of the most fascinating characters in Edgerunners anime, mostly due to how she is one of the only characters in the show that relies on weapons and artillery instead of cybernetic enhancements.

She possesses a huge arsenal of weapons to use against her enemies. One of them is her signature shotgun, which players can get in the game after installing the Edgerunners update.

Rebecca's build is highly weapon-centric and is capable of using almost any weapon in the game, from small and swift handguns to heavy machine guns and advanced tech weapons. Creating the build is as simple as dumping points into the Reflexes and Body skill tree to allow players to wield almost any weapon in the game.

How to get Rebecca's shotgun, Guts, in Cyberpunk 2077

The biggest and most important aspect of the build is Rebecca's iconic shotgun, aptly called Guts. It is loud, obnoxious, and can deal damage like no other weapon in the game, kicking enemies from afar. The description of the weapon states that the shotgun will "wreak bloody havoc, though it can be a little unpredictable. Much like its original owner."

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Try all languages in the new teaser available on @Netflix cp2077.ly/ERteaser Hungry for more #Edgerunners ? We have dubbing in Japanese, English, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Spanish (European and LatAm) and Thai!Try all languages in the new teaser available on @Netflix Hungry for more #Edgerunners? We have dubbing in Japanese, English, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Spanish (European and LatAm) and Thai! Try all languages in the new teaser available on @Netflix 👉 cp2077.ly/ERteaser https://t.co/ETnrJ3Ei7I

The weapon has an unbelievable amount of recoil, and firing it can often feel like firing a literal bazooka. One of the most impressive features of Guts is its two-shot function, which allows players to fire two shots in quick succession. However, the reload and recovery is quite long.

Follow the steps listed below to find the shotgun in the game:

Install the most recent Edgerunners update for the game.

The Guts shotgun is located in a patch of greenery on the southern side of the inner ring of Memorial Park. This is the big circular area at the centre of Corpo Plaza, in the Downtown region.

The easiest way to get to the location is to travel to the Arasaka Tower fast travel point.

From there, go south and up to the higher part of the park. To do so, follow the walkway in either direction to find some stairs.

Take the stairs up to the highest part of the plaza, where there are raised walkways going around the park and a blue glass area in the centre.

Head to the southern edge of this circle, directly opposite Arasaka Tower and right in front of the Militech building.

At the top of the stairs there, where there are some lit panels in the floor some monks meditating.

Behind the monks are some hedges and some bushes. Walk past the monks into the grass and the weapon should be waiting there.

Ideally, the icon for the loot should pop up straight away, but in case it is hard to see, the shotgun is under the first bush on the left.

Cyberpunk 2077's launch was easily one of the biggest disasters in modern gaming. The game's technical polish, or lack thereof, has become a landmark for future developers to not repeat the grave mistake of releasing games before they are ready.

Cyberpunk 2077, at launch, was plagued by basically every imaginable technical handicap, from erratic framerates, buggy textures, glitched AI and quests and constant crashes.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Here is a brand new



Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes twitch.tv/cdprojektred Are YOU strong enough...?Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes Are YOU strong enough...? Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes ➡ twitch.tv/cdprojektred https://t.co/MDR1E4CbWe

Technical issues present in the game were even worse on the last-generation consoles, i.e., the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, where the game was borderline unplayable. The situation on consoles was so bad that Sony had to temporarily delist the game from the PlayStation Store and issue refunds to players who bought the game from the digital storefront.

However, players who played through the entire experience despite the game's technical shortcomings agreed that Cyberpunk 2077 features one of the most immersive and intriguing narratives in gaming.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023. I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty https://t.co/UveFE17CBx

Now that the game has been fixed and CD PROJEKT RED is focusing on the future of the IP with Cyberpunk 2077's first story expansion, Phantom Liberty having been announced. It remains to be seen if the Polish developer moves forward with the narrative and delivers an even more immersive story with the upcoming DLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far