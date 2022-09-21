Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners build guide: How to play as David Martinez

Cyberpunk 2077's Edgerunners anime is easily among some of the best video game-related media in recent memory. WIth a jaw-dropping art style that depicts the mysterious, gritty, dark and dystopian atmosphere of the game as well as an immersive narrative, the Netflix adaptation is worth a watch for any fan of CD PROJEKT RED's futuristic action RPG.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners



Here is a brand new



Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes twitch.tv/cdprojektred Are YOU strong enough...?Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes Are YOU strong enough...? Here is a brand new #Edgerunners music video from Dawid Podsiadło (@dylanwishop), directed by Ilya Kuvshinov & produced by STUDIO MASSKET.Check it out now and drop by our watch party in an hour to see the first 3 episodes ➡ twitch.tv/cdprojektred https://t.co/MDR1E4CbWe

The show features some cool characters, each having their own unique set of abilities and attributes, which can apparently be replicated in the game to come up with some really impressive builds.

Being one of the most important characters in the storyline, the protagonist Davind Martinez and his abilities can easily be replicated in the game, especially due to CD PROJEKT RED adding a few cosmetics and weapons inspired by the show's characters. Here's a quick guide on how to play as David Martinez in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to play as the lead protagonist of the Edgerunners anime, David Martinez, in Cyberpunk 2077

With a host of weapons, armor, and cybernetic upgrades available in Cyberpunk 2077, coming up with a specific build can be tricky. Not to mention the plethora of skills and attributes to choose from, which requires further fine-tuning of builds crafted by players.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



In the meantime, make sure to unlock unique Edgerunners-inspired items in 🗑 Cyberpunk: @edgerunners anime is just around the corner!In the meantime, make sure to unlock unique Edgerunners-inspired items in #Cyberpunk2077 – look around Santo Domingo and pay special attention to trash cans... Cyberpunk: @edgerunners anime is just around the corner! ⚡In the meantime, make sure to unlock unique Edgerunners-inspired items in #Cyberpunk2077 – look around Santo Domingo and pay special attention to trash cans... 👀🗑 https://t.co/l2wVAhqOXV

David Martinez from the Edgerunners show is, more or less, a jack of all trades, but master of none. He has a little bit of everything, ranging from basic Netrunner hacks to some powerful cybernetic implants as well as a large assortment of devastating weapons that scale with different attributes.

Firstly, David can be seen using some sort of reflex-enhancing implant, which can be achieved in the game using the Sandevistan OS and allows players to have faster movement speed.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



The Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! Night City at nightThe Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! Night City at night 🌇The Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! https://t.co/aC52QkOH4M

The most important perk of the Sandevistan implant is its ability to slow down time, which David can be seen using several times in the anime. Along with that, David also uses the Gorilla Arms cybernetic enhancement during certain sequences, granting him strength to force open doors and use heavy artillery during combat. Along with these enhancements, there are also a few attributes that players can invest in to make the David Martinez build even more potent.

Cybernetic Impants for the David Martinez build in Cyberpunk 2077

Here are all the necessary cybernetic implants to create the David Martinez build in Cyberpunk 2077:

Arms: Gorilla Arms

Gorilla Arms Cyberware: Qiant Sandevistan MK.4

Players can grab the Qiant Sandevistan MK.4, the most powerful Sandevistan implant in-game, at Fingers, the Ripperdoc on Jig-Jig Street. The Qiant Sandevistan MK.4 allows players to slow down time during combat, which can be really handy to either escape from the heat of the battle, heal, or dish out some serious damage.

The short cooldown between its uses is also quite beneficial in lengthy boss battles, such as the Adam Smasher one, allowing players to use the ability multiple times. Gorilla Arms is another signature tool used by David in the anime, which, although slow, can deal impressive amounts of damage, especially if paired with the perfect set of skills.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners

A: Yes!



Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think!

#Edgerunners Q: Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have English dubbing?A: Yes!Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think! Q: Will Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have English dubbing?A: Yes! Check out the NSFW Trailer in English and let us know what you think! 👇#Edgerunners https://t.co/oBFT3WmAFd

The best Gorilla Arms to get for the build is the legendary variant of the cybernetic implant, which players get as a reward for finishing the main campaign and is also purchasable from Doc Ryder in Wellsprings.

Necessary stats for the David Martinez build in Cyberpunk 2077

The stats or attributes players should invest points in to replicate David's abilities in the Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners anime are as follows:

Body:

Athletics: Increased movement speeds and reflexes.

Street Brawler: Increased damage from the Gorilla Arms cybernetic implant.

Cool:

Cold Blood: For increased melee damage.

Players should also remember to invest at least 15 points in the Reflexes tree, since it is required to use the Qiant Sandevistan MK.4 implant.

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive surge in its player count ever since the announcement of the Phantom Liberty expansion and the release of the Edgerunners anime on Netflix.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.



#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023. I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty https://t.co/UveFE17CBx

The game might have had a rough launch, but it is slowly improving, and with every new update, CD PROJEKT RED is adding brand new and exciting content for players to jump back into Night City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far