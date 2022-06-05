10 popular anime characters who are simp a lot

Anime features many simp characters known for their ability to become overly submissive in front of the person they admire. For these individuals, simping for the person they desire comes naturally.

Although a simp is defined as male individuals who are seen as too attentive and submissive to women in most dictionaries, the term applies to all genders.

The Simp characters in anime are well known for annoying the person they fell head over heels for, and their interactions are hilarious.

This article will list ten anime characters renowned for being the greatest simp.

Note: This article contains spoilers and is only the author's opinion.

Anime characters who are the biggest Simps

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma (Anime: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Zenitsu Agatsuma as seen in the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu should be regarded as the king of simps as he gave away his entire monetary possession to a girl he barely knew and fell in love with. The girl ran away with another guy leaving Zenitsu with a massive debt pile. However, the former Lightning Pillar, Jigoro Kuwajima, came to the rescue and paid all Zenitsu’s debt to the debt collectors.

Story continues below ad

He is very jealous of people who are married or are in a relationship. When he heard Tengen Uzui had three wives, he lost his composure and acted like a maniac. However, Zenitsu has mostly been simp to Nezuko Kamado, and despite being a renowned coward, he has put his life at stake to save her even in his unconscious state. Zenitsu has a dream of marrying Nezuko one day.

2) Vinsmoke Sanji (Anime: One Piece)

Vinsmoke Sanji as seen in the anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji is the most flirtatious character in One Piece, who has also earned the epithet “ero-cook,” bestowed upon him by Zoro. He can spot beautiful women from miles away. Sanji also likes to simp over mermaids, minks, and giants.

Story continues below ad

He even stated that Nami was 98.72% of the reason he joined Luffy's crew in the first place. Although he also flirts with Nico Robin, Nami is the one he prioritizes the most. Sanji claims that he was born into this world to love women and not be friends with them. Like many other simp characters in anime, he frequently gets jealous of those who have luck with women.

3) Jiraiya (Anime: Naruto)

Jiraiya as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya is the renowned “ero-sennin.” Despite his dignity, talents, and devotion to Tsunade, Jiraiya is one of Naruto's most creepy characters. He's always spying on women while they shower and keeps making unwelcome moves. He also frequently makes inappropriate remarks.

Story continues below ad

Jiraiya was mostly a simp for Tsunade; he even attempted to intrude on her showering. However, Jiraiya eventually got caught by Tsunade, and she broke both of his arms and six of his ribs and ruptured multiple organs, all at once.

Even his enemies know his nature, so Kisame and Itachi hypnotize an attractive woman to lure Jiraiya away from Naruto.

4) Brock (Anime: Pokemon)

Brock as seen in the anime Pokemon (Image via OLM, Inc.)

Although Brock is regarded as the most intelligent and mature individual, he loses all his sophistication and rationality when seeing beautiful women. Brock always gets dragged by his ear by Misty for his weird behavior towards women, and even his most notable Pokemon, Croagunk, will attack him if he gets too flirtatious around women.

Story continues below ad

Brock constantly romanticizes being in a relationship and desperately seeks a girlfriend. Despite dealing with rejections on a continuum, he doesn’t lose hope. Brock has a particular liking for Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny, and for them, he always gets down on one knee to declare his love.

5) Misa Amane (Anime: Death Note)

Misa Amane as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Madhouse)

Misa Amane is devoted to Kira and supports his actions. She even became the second Kira to continue killing people she deemed unworthy of life. After discovering that Light Yagami was the actual Kira, she fell in love with him. Although Misa carries a childish disposition, she won’t back off from threatening Light if he dates another girl.

Story continues below ad

Light unknowingly made a significant impact on her life by killing the murderers of Misa’s parents. She holds Light in high regard and could even happily give her life to him. Misa followed all of Light’s orders blindly and didn’t consider the consequences, as her love for the latter was more significant than anything in this world.

6) Esdeath (Anime: Akame Ga Kill!)

Esdeath as seen in the anime Akame Ga Kill! (Image via White Fox C-Station)

Esdeath may come off as a cruel and cold-hearted woman who tortures her enemies. However, after Esdeath’s encounter with Tatsumi, he witnessed her soft side, which she kept reserved for the love of her life.

Story continues below ad

Esdeath was passionately in love with Tatsumi, and even after knowing the latter’s allegiance with the Night Raid, she wasn’t angry with him. All Esdeath ever wanted was to live with Tatsumi like a happy couple and wanted to take care of him. However, after Tatsumi’s death, she was heartbroken and died of suicide by freezing herself at a molecular level while embracing the former’s corpse.

7) Mikasa Ackerman (Anime: Attack on Titan)

Mikasa Ackerman as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via MAPPA)

Story continues below ad

After Eren Yeager saved Mikasa, she followed the latter everywhere as she owed him her life. Mikasa is very protective of Eren and often stops him from doing things that eventually hurt him. Mikasa always wears a scarf given to her by Eren and considers it her most prized possession.

She joined the Survey Corps despite not wanting to, only to protect Eren, and she indeed became his guardian angel.

8) Sarutobi Ayame (Anime: Gintama)

Sarutobi Ayame/Sacchan as seen in the anime Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Sarutobi Ayame mostly referred to as Sacchan, is a shinobi who used to work as an assassin. She quit her profession after meeting Gintoki. Although, at first, she pretended to be in love with Gintoki, after he saved her, she fell head over heels for him.

Story continues below ad

Sacchan also won’t stop showing her lustful side to Gintoki now and then, but it often ends up as a disaster for her. Sacchan started to stalk him, and she would even follow Gintoki to the world's edge. Sacchan’s actions always get her beaten up by Gintoki, but nothing would stop her from stalking him.

9) Minoru Mineta (Anime: My Hero Academia)

Minoru Mineta as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Bones)

Everyone in the U.A. High is annoyed by Minoru’s passionate side. In his head, there is only one thing that revolves around his mind on a continuum, and that is just girls. He is oblivious to his unusual nature, so he can’t figure out why people don’t want to associate with him. However, Izuku and Denki are the only individuals who have remained his friends.

Story continues below ad

Although Denki tags along with Minoru on most occasions, he sometimes gets annoyed by the latter’s extremity. The only girl who tried to consider Minoru a friend was Tsuyu Asui, but the friendship broke too soon when the latter figured out the former’s irritating side.

10) Soi Fon (Anime: Bleach)

Soi Fon as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From a young age, Soi Fon admired Yoruichi and wanted to follow in the latter’s footsteps to become one of the strongest shinigami in Soul Society. It is more like Soi Fon is obsessed with Yoruichi, as the former often dreams about the days when she used to train with the latter.

She also has a vast collection of black cat-shaped merchandise that resemble Yoruichi’s alternate self. Soi Fon likes to collect Yoruichi’s pictures so that she can admire them in her free time. It has not yet been revealed if Yoruichi is aware of how Soi Fon feels, but the former cares a lot about the latter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far