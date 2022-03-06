4 characters in Demon Slayer that Zenitsu can defeat if he masters Thunder Breathing (& 4 he still can't)

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the most popular characters on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Getting panic-stricken by the thought of encountering a demon is his signature move. However, the moment he falls asleep, no matter how terrifying the demon would be in front of him, he shows no mercy.

Zenitsu has not mastered his Thunder Breathing and is stuck with the one form he knows. Although he enhanced it to its deadly variants by to Sixfold, Eightfold, and Godspeed, fans still wonder, what if Zenitsu masters all the forms of his Breathing technique and who can he defeat at that point?

Demon Slayer characters that Zenitsu can beat after mastering his Breathing Technique

4) Gyutaro

Gyutaro, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Gyutaro was the main antagonist of the Entertainment District Arc alongside his sister Daki, who held the position of Upper-Rank Six. Being the lowest of the Upper Ranks didn't stop Gyutaro from being a powerful demon.

Zenitsu can take on the demon with ease if he masters his Thunder Breathing. The most powerful technique that he would use to kill Gyutaro would be his Thunder Breathing's Third Form: Thunder Swarm.

This technique releases waves of arched lightning in rapid succession, by which Zenitsu will subsequently get a chance to behead Gyutaro in a blitz.

3) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Mist Pillar of Demon Slayer Corps, Muichiro is a prodigious combatant who mastered his swordsmanship at a relatively young age. Both Zenitsu and Muichiro are known for eliminating their enemies in a blitz and moving at bursts of blinding speed.

Zenitsu is nowhere close to Muichiro in terms of speed. As he only knows one move, it would become easy for the latter to counter his attacks and get a better chance to land a strike that would end his life.

However, if Zenitsu masters all the forms of his Breathing Technique, he would definitely beat him in speed and strength.

2) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka, as seen in the anime(Image via Ufotable)

Giyu Tomioka is one of the strongest fighters in the Demon Slayer Corps. Being a Water Pillar, Giyu is proficient in swordsmanship and also possesses exceptional speed. His Eleventh Form: Dead Calm is so fast that it becomes imperceptible.

Zenitsu in his current state is nowhere near Giyu. However, after mastering his Thunder Breathing, he would be capable of foreshadowing Giyu’s Eleventh Form with his personal creation of Thunder Breathing’s Seventh Form: Flaming Thunder God.

1) Akaza

Akaza, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Initially, it was Enmu who was the major antagonist of Mugen Train Arc, but Akaza stole his thunder by setting foot after the former was defeated at the hands of Tanjiro. The fight between Kyojuro Rengoku and Akaza will forever be the most enthralling fight in the history of Demon Slayer.

If Zenitsu fought Akaza with his plethora of Thunder Breathing techniques, the latter wouldn't have the time to regenerate his limbs.

Demon Slayer characters that Zenitsu still won’t be able to defeat after mastering his Breathing Technique

4) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa is a Demon Slayer who could match or even surpass the likes of Giyu Tomioka. He was capable enough to go against the Upper rank One Kokushibo and in conjunction with Gyomei, he decapitated the demon in the end.

Zenitsu’s Thunder Breathing is inferior to Sanemi’s Wind Breathing. Moreover, the latter possesses immense strength that outbeats Zenitsu’s sudden strikes.

3) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima is the most powerful Hashira in the Demon Slayer corps. He mastered Stone Breathing, a feat that is considered to be impossible for his counterparts. Kokushibo acknowledged his caliber by saying that he had never seen anyone like him in ages.

After mastering his Thunder Breathing, Zenitsu would eventually become capable of awakening his Demon Slayer Mark. As this mark would enhance his strength and speed, he can overwhelm Gyomei to a certain extent, but he still won’t manage to defeat him.

2) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado from the anime (Image Via Ufotable)

From being an ordinary charcoal seller to one of the best swordsmen, Tanjiro pushes his limits every now and then to be worthy enough to hold the title of a Demon Slayer.

He is the only known demon slayer to use two Breathing Styles at his disposal and can also combine them to create a lethal unprecedented attack.

With Sun Breathing, which is regarded as the paramount of all Breathing Styles, Zenitsu will have a hard time subduing Tanjiro and will be defeated by the latter in no time.

1) Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The primary antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, is the progenitor of all demons that exist in Demon Slayer. He is the creator of 12 Demon Moons, an organization that consists of terrifyingly strong demons who have assimilated his blood.

To go against Muzan head-on, Zenitsu needs to master all other things besides his Thunder Breathing. However, Muzan’s Extrasensory Perception can decipher his next attack, allowing the former to kill him in an instant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. What character of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we should feature next? Obanai Iguro Shinobu Kocho 0 votes so far