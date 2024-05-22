Why did Giyu Tomioka say he is not the Water Hashira in Demon Slayer? Reasons explained

Demon Slayer season 4 is in full swing, and fans loved the second episode since it completely focused on Giyu Tomioka. He has always been shrouded in mystery since he barely received any screen time, and his behavior around Hashiras has always been odd.

Giyu is a very stoic character, and there were plenty of times when his words hurt the ones around him owing to his blunt nature. That being said, his backstory was revealed in the anime, and viewers finally learned why he behaved the way he did during the Hashira meeting.

In the second episode, a conversation with Tanjiro led to fans asking an important question - why did Giyu Tomioka say he is not the Water Hashira in Demon Slayer? Giyu Tomioka said that he is not the Water Hashira because of his insecurities stemming from past events. These events had a hold on him and didn't allow him to accept this prestigious title that only they deserved to get.

Giyu’s role and title in the Demon Slayer Corps

Giyu Tomioka as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Is Giyu not the Water Hashira in Demon Slayer? Giyu Tomioka is the Water Hashira, and no one in the Corps can currently replace him in the Corps. In a conversation with Tanjiro Kamado, Giyu said he was not the Water Hashira. This is because of his past, which made him believe that it was absolute luck that got him to where he is.

This was also why he was annoyed at Tanjiro; Giyu was convinced he would become the next Water Hashira. However, Tanjiro was very confused since he didn't know why Giyu denied being the Water Hashira.

Why Giyu doesn't think he's the true Water Hashira, explained

Giyu Tomioka is someone who has a massive inferiority complex and doesn't think that he deserves this title. This is because he was first saved by sister Tsutako, who diverted the demon's attention towards her. Later, Sakonji Urokodaki took Giyu under his wing and trained him to become a demon hunter. Here, he met Sabito and became good friends.

Sabito also sacrificed his life in order to save Giyu and another candidate during the Final Selection exam. Sabito was far more skilled at that stage than a swordsman who also practiced the Water Breathing Technique. When Sabito died, Giyu was filled with grief and guilt. This is why Giyu doesn't think he's the true Water Hashira in the anime and manga series.

Why does Giyu want Tanjiro to replace him, explained

Giyu Tomioka remains to be the Water Hashira, and accepts his role after having a conversation with Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu thinks that he doesn't belong in the Demon Slayer Corps. Despite Ubuyashiki's attempts to make him understand his role, Giyu still doesn't believe in his abilities. This is why Ubuyashiki asked Tanjiro to speak to him.

Tanjiro reminded Giyu of an important conversation that he had with Sabito. The latter told Giyu that he needed to pass on what he inherited from his sister. Tanjiro succeeded in getting through to Giyu, just as Ubuyashiki intended.

