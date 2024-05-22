5 Demon Slayer backstories more tragic than Giyu Tomioka's (& 5 much lighter in comparison)

Demon Slayer backstories are known for their depth and emotional impact, providing a rich tapestry of character development and motivation. While Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, has a sorrowful past, there are others within the series whose tales are even more tragic. Characters like Tanjiro Kamado and Gyomei Himejima have endured unimaginable hardships that helped them shape their relentless quests for justice and redemption.

Conversely, some characters whose origin stories seem lighter than the tragic backstory of Giyu Tomioka. For example, Kyojuro Rengoku and Mitsuri Kanroji faced challenges, but their stories were filled with warmth and a sense of duty. Here, we explore five Demon Slayer backstories that are more tragic than Giyu Tomioka’s and five that are lighter in comparison, showcasing the diverse range of experiences that define the characters in Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers.

Tanjiro Kamado, Muichiro Tokito, and 3 other Demon Slayer backstories more tragic than Giyu Tomioka's

1) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

After his dad passed away, Tanjiro Kamado stepped up to take care of his family out of pure love and responsibility. But everything fell apart when he came home from town one day to find his whole family killed by a demon, except for his sister Nezuko, who was instead turned into one. With nothing left to lose, Tanjiro threw himself into training to become a demon slayer.

The pain of losing his family and the responsibility of protecting Nezuko while searching for a cure for her demon curse fueled Tanjiro’s relentless journey.

His unwavering determination to save his sister and avenge his family adds layers of sorrow and resilience to his character. Among the many Demon Slayer backstories, Tanjiro's is one of the most tragic and compelling.

2) Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Kanao’s story is one of heartbreaking resilience. Born into poverty and abuse, she faced unimaginable cruelty from her parents and even lost siblings to their brutality. Forced to hide her emotions, she endured in silence until she was rescued by Shinobu and Kanae and found solace at the Butterfly Mansion. From this darkness, Kanao emerged, joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Her journey is a testament to inner strength and the power to rise above even the darkest of pasts. Despite her newfound family and skills, Kanao’s past still lingers, manifesting in her struggle to express emotions and make choices independently. Her story stands out among the Demon Slayer backstories for its profound sadness and the journey toward healing.

3) Genya Shinazugawa

Genya Shinazugawa as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Genya's demeanor often paints him as self-serving and morally ambiguous, especially given his habit of consuming demon flesh for strength. Yet, there's a deeper layer to his aloofness. His brother, Sanemi, offered little in the way of brotherly affection and their bond fractured irreparably when their mother turned into a demon, devouring their family. Sanemi was forced to end her rampage, which further strained their relationship.

Since then, both brothers have channeled their pain into a relentless pursuit of strength, aiming to vanquish the demons plaguing humanity. Genya’s journey is fueled by guilt, a desire to reconcile with Sanemi, and the haunting memories of his family's destruction. The tale of brotherly love marred by trauma and the search for redemption makes it one of the most tragic Demon Slayer backstories.

4) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Orphaned after losing both parents, Muichiro and his twin, Yuichiro, faced life's challenges together. Their bond shattered when tragedy struck again, claiming Yuichiro's life as he shielded his brother from a demon attack. Muichiro, haunted by the trauma, unconsciously adopted his brother's cold demeanor and disdain for demons.

Despite the pain, Muichiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps, driven by his brother's sacrifice and his unconscious quest for redemption. This traumatic event triggered Muichiro’s suppressed memories and a transformation into the Mist Hashira. His story is a sad journey of lost innocence, repressed memories, and the relentless fight against evil, ranking among the most tragic Demon Slayer backstories.

5) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Gyomei, the Stone Hashira, sheltered nine orphans in a temple guarded by Wisteria Incense. A tragic night unfolded when one orphan, manipulated by a demon, betrayed the sanctuary. Amidst the chaos, the orphans doubted Gyomei's ability to protect them due to his blindness. Fleeing, they fell prey to the demon, save for Sayo, who obeyed Gyomei. Thus, misunderstood by villagers, Gyomei faced wrongful imprisonment until Kagaya Ubuyashiki recognized his bravery.

Wrongly accused and imprisoned for the deaths of the children, Gyomei’s grief was compounded by the loss of his faith in humanity. His strength and resilience in the face of such profound loss and injustice make his backstory one of the most tragic in Demon Slayer. Among all the Demon Slayer backstories, Gyomei's is particularly heartbreaking due to the immense personal losses he endured.

Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and 3 other Demon Slayer backstories that are much lighter in comparison

1) Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke Hashibira’s rugged demeanor stems from a brutal childhood. Abandoned in the mountains, he was raised by boars and believed himself to be a wild beast. His harsh life took a turn during the Infinity Castle Arc, where Doma revealed that Inosuke’s mother had fled from his cult to save Inosuke from being devoured. Despite his rough upbringing, Inosuke survived and avenged his mother by helping defeat Doma.

While his story is unique and filled with its own hardships, such as his struggle to understand human emotions and social norms, it lacks the profound personal losses and deep emotional trauma experienced by other characters. Inosuke’s resilience and adaptability highlight a backstory that, while tough, is not marked by deep tragedy. His is one of the lighter Demon Slayer backstories in terms of emotional weight.

2) Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a Demon Slayer known for his cowardly nature and sudden bursts of incredible strength when unconscious. His past, though fraught with fear and self-doubt, is comparatively lighter. Trained as a Demon Slayer despite his initial reluctance, Zenitsu’s story is more about personal growth and overcoming his fears than dealing with deep-seated trauma.

His comedic cowardice and unexpected bravery in battle make his backstory less tragic and more inspiring. While Zenitsu’s journey involves personal struggles, it is ultimately a tale of finding inner strength and courage. Among the many Demon Slayer backstories, Zenitsu's stands out for its lighter, more comedic elements

3) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, is known for her kind heart and extraordinary physical strength. Her backstory is filled with self-discovery and the quest for acceptance. Born with unique physical abilities, Mitsuri struggled to find a place where she belonged.

Her journey to become a Demon Slayer was driven by a desire to use her unique abilities for good and find a sense of belonging. Mitsuri’s past, characterized by her kind nature and desire to protect others, is relatively lighter. Her story is one of love, acceptance, and the pursuit of her true self. Her backstory is one of the more uplifting among the Demon Slayer backstories.

4) Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Tengen Uzui was born into a ruthless shinobi clan where children were subjected to lethal training. Three of his nine siblings perished before age ten, and the survivors were forced to kill each other blindfolded. Only Tengen and his younger brother survived. Tengen fled the clan with his three wives, rejecting his father's brutal philosophy. He later became a Demon Slayer and the pillar for Hashiras.

Tengen’s story is about choosing a path of honor and protecting humanity, making his backstory less sorrowful and more about personal choice and integrity. Among other Demon Slayer backstories, Tengen's is notable for its focus on personal growth and independence.

5) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku as shown in the series (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, is known for his bright personality and unwavering sense of duty. He hails from a family with a proud lineage of Demon Slayers. Unlike others with deeply tragic pasts, Kyojuro’s childhood, though not without its challenges, was filled with warmth and a strong sense of duty.

Raised by a loving mother who instilled in him the value of protecting the weak, Kyojuro’s passion for his duty and his vibrant personality are a testament to his relatively lighter backstory. Despite his father’s emotional distance after his mother’s death, Kyojuro remained optimistic and driven by his ideals. His story, while challenging, is one of the more positive Demon Slayer backstories.

In Conclusion

These Demon Slayer backstories highlight a range of experiences, from the deeply tragic to the relatively lighter. While characters like Tanjiro Kamado and Gyomei Himejima have endured unimaginable hardships, others like Kyojuro Rengoku and Mitsuri Kanroji have faced challenges that, while significant, do not plunge into the same depths of sorrow.

These backstories enrich the narrative of the anime, offering a blend of pain, resilience, and hope that resonates with fans worldwide. The diversity in these Demon Slayer backstories adds depth and complexity to the series, making it a compelling and emotionally engaging experience for viewers.

